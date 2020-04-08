Miele glassware washers helping laboratories meet safety and sanitation standards

Miele, ma nufacturer of laboratory glassware washers, recently unveiled six new models for North America that offer maximum cleanliness, reliability, consistency and flexibility to meet stringent safety and sanitary demands of productive laboratories. Offering lab professionals fast and effective reprocessing of contaminated glassware and equipment, the new models from Miele include a plug & play, 115V under-counter washer (PLW 8505), as well as a medium chamber washer (PLW 6111; two configurations) and a large chamber washer (PLW 86 Series; three configurations).

The full portfolio of laboratory glassware washers from Miele are perfectly suited for service in labs dedicated to clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, food and beverage, specialty and petrochemicals, water and wastewater treatment, environmental testing, general industrial, education and medical research.

“Laboratory glassware washers are mission critical for the important work happening at the forefront of medicine, life and environmental sciences and research facilities across the country,” said Glenn Liacouras, Professional Regional Director, Miele North America. “Miele Professional continues to enhance our entire lab portfolio because we understand that glassware is a critical and significant investment for laboratories. We’re leveraging award-winning design principles to help ensure that glassware is not only cleaned properly, but that the resources required to protect essential lab tools are minimized.”

Each model suits different needs, and Miele lab washers offer efficient chamber sizes within a compact footprint. The flexibility of each machine is supported by intelligent controls and programmable cycles to clean most residues. Miele racks, baskets and accessories also enhance productive and effective wash cycles. The new models complement the popular Miele Flex Series PG 8583 Undercounter Lab Washer, which recently received the premier eco-nutrition label for laboratory products which emphasizes Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) around manufacturing, energy and water use, packaging and end-of-life.

Miele laboratory glassware washers are available for order by contacting an authorized manufacturer representative/dealer or visit Miele Professional at mieleusa.com/professional.

The new laboratory glassware washers range in size and function. Model highlights include:

Miele PLW 8505 (115V) Laboratory Glassware Washer:

Ideal for classroom labs in schools, water treatment plants or any lab currently washing by hand.

Offers everyday reliable cleaning performance in an undercounter design, 23 5/8” wide

Perf./cycle: 39 narrow-neck/lab glassware with injectors

Simple to operate with LED color display and Touch-on-Glass.

Includes a steam condenser, stainless steel interior and two integrated dispensing pumps.

Features a sturdy drop-down glass window door that allows observation of the wash chamber when in operation.

Hygienic 1.4404/316L stainless quality chamber

A lower level injector basket offers a total of 39 injectors ideal for cleaning narrow-necked glassware.

Also available with an optional upper basket to cover all glassware washing needs without any additional inserts to switch out.

Miele PLW 6111 SlimLine Lab Washer:

Offers comprehensive and systematic solutions to the reprocessing of laboratory glassware for analytical experiments.

Compact SlimLine design: just 23 3/8’’ wide, fits the smallest of spaces while ensuring a high capacity

Performance/cycle 126 narrow- neck glasses or 121 pipettes – 7.42 (210) l capacity.

neck glasses or 121 pipettes – 7.42 (210) l capacity. Flexibility offered by innovative SmartLoad system that enables efficient use of chamber space by creating four different levels with different vertical clearances to perfectly match the goods requiring reprocessing.

Ergonomic loading and unloading – telescopic runners.

All information visible at-a-glance on 3.5" display with flush controls with uninterrupted touch glass screen, with 40 program slots.

Full glass door with integrated chamber lighting and automatic door lock.

Includes a drain pump, heated boiler, steam condenser, chamber lighting, HEPA H14 filter for sterile drying air, printer and conductivity sensor.

Offers RS232 port for connecting to a printer or PC.

Miele PLW 86 Series Large Chamber Washers: