A partnership between the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is streamlining inspections of nuclear reactor components and materials by using advanced algorithms and advanced imaging technology. Initially focused on additively manufactured nuclear parts, the collaboration has expanded to include inspections of nuclear fuel, enabling quicker and safer evaluations.

Key advancements in inspection technology

ORNL explains in a press release how it developed a neural network-based algorithm, Simurgh, significantly reducing the time required for X-ray computed tomography (XCT) scans. This tool uses fewer scans to produce accurate 3D images, cutting inspection times for dense materials by 12 times while improving defect detection by a factor of four. Initially designed for 3D-printed metal parts, Simurgh is now adapted for nuclear applications under the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies program.

At INL, Simurgh expedites the inspection of radioactive nuclear fuels by reducing scan time and radiation exposure, enhancing safety and efficiency. “If we use this algorithm to reduce the scan time for radioactive fuels by 90%, it will increase worker safety and the rate we can evaluate new materials,” said Bill Chuirazzi, an instrument scientist and INL’s Diffraction and Imaging group leader.

Applications in nuclear energy

The collaboration addresses long-standing challenges in nuclear research, such as the decades-long process of qualifying new materials and technologies. The partnership accelerates the development and deployment of new reactor types by pairing ORNL’s advanced imaging techniques with INL’s expertise in handling irradiated materials.

Simurgh is now being trained to inspect irradiated fuels like TRISO (Tri-structural ISOtropic particle fuel) for structural changes and damage. The technology is also being used to analyze 3D-printed components exposed to radiation, such as fuel brackets from the Transformational Challenge Reactor program.

Enhanced capabilities for nuclear innovation

The use of Simurgh reduces not only inspection times but also radiation exposure to technicians and wear on imaging equipment. This enables faster feedback on material performance, paving the way for advanced reactors like molten salt and high-temperature gas reactors. “As Simurgh continues to evolve, it cements its role in X-ray CT imaging, revolutionizing the approach to analyzing complex components with enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness and safety,” said Amir Ziabari, the ORNL researcher behind the tool.

Future impact on the nuclear industry

The collaboration between ORNL and INL expedites the qualification of 3D-printed nuclear components and fuels by integrating advanced computational tools, materials characterization, and irradiated-material handling capabilities. This effort supports the DOE’s broader goal of accelerating the deployment of innovative reactor technologies to meet growing energy demands with reliable and sustainable nuclear power.