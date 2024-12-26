In collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, researchers at Teesside University are developing a novel material called CalyChar that could significantly reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide at a fraction of the cost of current technologies. This material can potentially capture 3.5–5 million tons of CO2 annually in the U.K. and nearly 30 million tons globally by 2030. Its cost is approximately $125 per ton of CO2 — far less than existing direct air capture (DAC) technologies.

CalyChar is an advanced form of hydrochar, a charcoal-like material created through hydrothermal carbonization (HTC), a process that uses heat and water to treat organic or bio waste. By enhancing hydrochar with amino acids and metal oxides, researchers aim to develop a functionalized material capable of capturing CO2 for years and storing it as a stable carbonate.

“This represents an exciting step forward in our efforts to combat climate change,” said Dr. Humbul Suleman, the project lead and senior lecturer at Teesside University’s School of Computing, Engineering & Digital Technologies. “By enhancing the ability of hydrochar to capture CO2, we can develop a more cost-effective and long-lasting solution for reducing carbon dioxide levels in our atmosphere.”

The project, funded by the CO2RE Greenhouse Gas Removal Hub’s Pathfinders III scheme, is part of UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) push toward achieving net-zero emissions and tapping into the $500 billion future global market in greenhouse gas removal.

The team will also explore, in partnership with the Tees River Trust, CalyChar’s applications in bio-concrete and bio-cement for long-term carbon storage and its environmental impact on soils and wetlands. These initiatives aim to drive growth in construction and agriculture while creating new jobs.

“At the University of Edinburgh, we are excited to apply our expertise in biochar technology to help optimize the carbon capture potential of this material,” said Professor Ondřej Mašek of the UK Biochar Research Centre. “Together with Teesside University, we are exploring ways to accelerate its deployment in real-world applications, from soil enrichment to sustainable construction.”

Paul Rouse, the fund manager, highlighted the project’s potential: “With technological synergy at its core, the project aims to amplify capabilities, drive sustainable innovation, and positively support the U.K.’s climate goals. Initiatives like CalyChar offer hope for a cleaner, greener future.”

As global efforts to limit warming to 2° C intensify, researchers emphasize that scalable, cost-effective carbon removal solutions like CalyChar are critical to meeting ambitious climate targets.