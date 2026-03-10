The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) have announced the establishment of the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad. The framework is designed to dismantle the traditional barriers — including regulatory lag, high infrastructure costs, and siting complexities — that often stall advanced nuclear technologies in the laboratory phase.

Building on the foundation of the 2025 Reactor and Fuel Line Pilot Programs, the Launch Pad expands the DOE’s role from mere authorization to active operational support. This initiative provides a dedicated “innovation ecosystem” where private developers can leverage federal resources to transition experimental designs into grid-ready solutions.

“The Launch Pad initiative will empower developers by providing the resources and support necessary to advance the deployment of innovative nuclear technologies and contribute to a sustainable and secure energy future for our nation,” said Rian Bahran, DOE deputy assistant secretary for Nuclear Reactors. “Through this initiative, developers can access infrastructure, expertise and services essential for the siting, construction and operation of their nuclear facilities.”

The initiative offers two pathways for nuclear developers: Launch Pad Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and Launch Pad USA.

Launch Pad INL offers existing infrastructure

“Launch Pad INL offers nuclear developers an 890-square-mile federal site with more than 75 years of reactor testing experience, existing infrastructure, direct access to national nuclear expertise and streamlined regulatory pathways — all enabling developers to move from demonstration to deployment at the pace America’s energy security demands,” said Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner.

Launch Pad INL covers more than 2,000 acres, divided into plots for private nuclear tech developers. Eligible projects include advanced reactors, fuel fabrication, recycling, enrichment and other innovations. The program will provide suitable land for nuclear applications; accelerated identification, allocation and assessment of sites; access to INL’s existing services; access to specialized nuclear expertise; assistance navigating the complexities of regulations and a contract framework with the DOE and INL.

Launch Pad USA offers remote flexibility

Launch Pad USA will offer the ability to authorize the operation of nuclear reactors and fuel cycle facilities outside of INL. This Launch Pad will offer remote or project-specific access to specialized nuclear expertise, assistance in navigating regulations, a contract framework with the DOE and flexibility to leverage regional or project-specific advantages.

NRIC will accept and evaluate applications for the Launch Pad annually, with the initial request for applications expected in the next few months. Application requirements will mirror those used in the Reactor and Fuel Line Pilot Programs, allowing companies that have already applied for the pilot programs to transition to Launch Pad without reapplying.