Researchers at Incheon National University in South Korea have developed an inventive optimization model designed to improve the operation of microgrids. The model addresses challenges posed by unpredictable energy supply and demand, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and ensure a stable power supply. It could prove particularly valuable in regions with unreliable grid infrastructure or frequent power disruptions. The researchers published their findings online in Applied Energy.

Microgrids — localized energy systems that can operate independently or in conjunction with larger grids — are increasingly critical as the world shifts toward renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. These systems are especially vital in remote, rural, or disaster-prone areas, providing a reliable backup power source during outages or emergencies. However, managing microgrids remains challenging due to uncertainties such as fluctuating energy demand, power outages, and stochastic islanding, where parts of the grid become unexpectedly isolated.

To address these issues, a research team led by Assistant Professor Jongheon Lee at Incheon National University developed a scalable optimization model that simplifies traditional approaches while maintaining effectiveness. Conventional methods, such as multistage stochastic optimization models, are often computationally intensive and impractical for real-world applications. These models evaluate multiple scenarios over time, but their complexity grows exponentially, making them difficult to implement on a large scale.

The new model reduces computational demands by limiting the number of scenarios and incorporating a replanning process. This process allows the system to adapt as new information becomes available, significantly lowering the computational burden and making it more feasible for real-world use.

“Our goal was to create a method that makes microgrid operation more adaptable and cost-effective, especially in regions with unreliable grids or frequent disruptions. By simplifying the models and incorporating replanning, we can achieve effective operation plans without the heavy computational cost.” —Dr. Lee

The model’s ability to adapt to real-time fluctuations in energy supply and demand could help minimize energy waste and prevent overproduction. This is particularly important as renewable energy sources, which are inherently variable, become more prevalent. “Balancing these fluctuations is essential,” Dr. Lee noted. “Our models assist in managing these uncertainties, providing a more stable energy supply.”

The research also highlights the potential for these optimization methods to support urban areas experiencing rising energy demand and strained grid infrastructure. By enhancing real-time adaptability, the models could strengthen grid resilience and facilitate the transition to sustainable energy systems. Additionally, their scalability makes them suitable for both small and large-scale applications.

Dr. Lee emphasized the broader implications of the research, stating, “These optimization methods will be vital for improving energy security, particularly in areas with unreliable power. They also support global sustainability goals by promoting renewable energy.”

The study represents a significant step forward in the development of smarter, more sustainable energy systems, offering a promising solution for ensuring stable and efficient power supply in communities worldwide. As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, such innovations could play a necessary role in addressing the challenges of an increasingly renewable-dependent future.