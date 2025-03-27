If you’ve ever wondered what’s happening aboard the International Space Station — beyond the amazing views and zero-gravity stunts — a new podcast is ready to take you inside the science.

The ISS National Laboratory has launched Between a Rocket and a Hard Space, a fascinating podcast that gives listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the discoveries, challenges, and people shaping the future of space-based research.

Hosted by Patrick O’Neill, public affairs and outreach lead for the ISS National Lab, the series features conversations with researchers, engineers, policymakers, and communicators pushing the boundaries of science in low Earth orbit. O’Neill, who’s been leading comms for every ISS resupply mission since 2012, brings a decade of firsthand insight to each episode.

“There’s a lot happening up there that most people never hear about — from drug development to advanced materials. This podcast is our way of sharing those stories in a way that’s accessible and engaging.” — Patrick O’Neill, public affairs and outreach lead for the ISS National Lab

The title, Between a Rocket and a Hard Space, hints at the complexities of working in orbit — and the high-stakes payoff. The microgravity environment on the ISS offers a rare opportunity to conduct experiments that simply aren’t possible on Earth. It’s helping scientists explore everything from regenerative medicine to in-space manufacturing.

In the premiere episode, O’Neill sits down with Dr. Michael Roberts, the ISS National Lab’s chief scientific officer, to discuss how space-based research translates into real-world breakthroughs and why it matters here on Earth. One topic is how microgravity affects body changes, such as bone loss and muscle weakness, much faster than on Earth. By studying these accelerated effects, scientists can better understand how aging works and explore ways to prevent age-related decline here at home.

New episodes will be available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and YouTube, with more guests and stories to follow.

Whether you’re a die-hard space fan or just curious about what’s happening 250 miles above your head, Between a Rocket and a Hard Space offers an inside look at how space is becoming a laboratory for innovation.

To learn more about ISS National Lab research and upcoming missions, visit the Missions and Launches page.