The research team, under the guidance of Professor Withawat Withayachumnankul from the University of Adelaide’s School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, includes Weijie Gao, Ph.D. now a postdoctoral researcher collaborating with Professor Masayuki Fujita at Osaka University.

Why it matters

Terahertz communications, operating in the frequency range of 0.1–10 THz, is a rapidly growing area of wireless technology, promising data transmission rates far exceeding current systems. By operating at terahertz frequencies, these systems promise unprecedented bandwidth possibly reaching terabits per second (Tbps).

This new polarization multiplexer could potentially double communication capacity within the same bandwidth while reducing data loss compared to existing technologies. Manufactured using standard fabrication processes, it offers the possibility of cost-effective mass production, the researchers note.

This polarization multiplexer can be seamlessly integrated with the team’s earlier beamforming devices on the same platform to achieve advanced communications functions, paving the way for next-generation wireless networks.

The scientists note that the technology has potential applications in various fields, including:

High-definition video streaming.

Augmented and virtual reality experiences.

Development of future mobile networks, including 6G.

Scientific research.

Healthcare applications.

Industrial settings requiring real-time processing of large data volumes.

“Our proposed polarisation multiplexer will allow multiple data streams to be transmitted simultaneously over the same frequency band, effectively doubling the data capacity,” said Professor Withayachumnankul. “This large relative bandwidth is a record for any integrated multiplexers found in any frequency range. If it were to be scaled to the centre frequency of the optical communications bands, such a bandwidth could cover all the optical communications bands.”

What’s next

The research team anticipates significant developments in the field over the coming years: Within the next one to two years, researchers are expected to explore new applications and refine the technology. Over the following three-to-five years, the team expects to see significant advances in high-speed communications, potentially leading to commercial prototypes and early-stage products. “Within a decade, we foresee widespread adoption and integration of these terahertz technologies across various industries, revolutionising fields such as telecommunications, imaging, radar, and the internet of things,” Withayachumnankul said.