New research points to manganese as a critical step forward for lithium-ion batteries

In a breakthrough for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have identified manganese as a promising alternative to traditional materials used in battery cathodes. Smartphones, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems have spurred demand for lithium-ion batteries, but essential elements such as nickel and cobalt pose challenges to procure. However, the new study suggests manganese, one of the most abundant metals in the Earth’s crust, could offer a cost-effective, safer solution.

The research, led by Berkeley Lab and published in Nature Nanotechnology on September 19, demonstrates that manganese can be successfully used in disordered rock salt (DRX) cathodes — an emerging battery material. Previously, it was believed that DRX materials needed to be ground down into nanoscale particles for optimal performance, a process that requires significant energy. However, the team’s findings reveal that manganese-based cathodes can perform effectively with particles 1,000 times larger than anticipated, a discovery that could significantly reduce production costs.

“There are many ways to generate power through renewable energy, but the real challenge lies in how to store it,” said Han-Ming Hau, a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley and member of Berkeley Lab’s Ceder Group. “With our new approach, we can leverage a material that is both abundant and affordable, and it requires less energy and time to produce compared to current Li-ion battery materials — all while storing the same amount of energy.”

The research team created the manganese-based cathodes using an innovative two-day process. This process, which involves removing lithium ions from the material and heating it to about 200° C, is far more efficient than existing methods, which take over three weeks. Electron microscopes provided atomic-level images of the material, showing that a semi-ordered nanoscale structure formed during the process enhanced battery performance.

The researchers also used X-ray techniques to examine how the material changed during battery cycling, revealing new insights into its chemical behavior. This multi-scale analysis of the manganese material paves the way for future nano-engineering and cathode production advancements.

“We now understand more about the unique nanostructure and the synthesis process needed to improve its electrochemical performance,” said Hau. “This brings us one step closer to applying this material in commercial batteries.”

This research used resources from several Department of Energy (DOE) facilities, including the Advanced Light Source, Molecular Foundry, and National Synchrotron Light Source II. The project received support from DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and the Office of Science.