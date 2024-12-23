The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is showcasing the ion trap chip developed by IonQ, a quantum computing and networking firm. This is the first time a quantum computing company has been featured at the exchange. The ion trap, a foundational component of IonQ’s quantum computers, is on display in the NYSE lobby, emphasizing the company’s advancements in the field.

IonQ’s ion trap technology leverages electrically trapped ions in a vacuum to perform high-fidelity quantum operations. This approach is the backbone of IonQ’s quantum systems, designed to address complex computational challenges.

“Having our technology featured at the New York Stock Exchange is a testament to IonQ’s innovation, growth, and position in today’s technology market,” said Peter Chapman, president and CEO of IonQ. “This display reflects not only the potential of quantum computing but also IonQ’s achievements in taking the technology out of the laboratory and into real-world commercial applications as the first pure-play quantum computing company to go public in the US.”

The display will remain at the NYSE for six months, exposing thousands of visitors, including investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. It highlights key achievements, including IonQ’s founding in 2015, its 2021 public listing, and ongoing developments in quantum computing.

IonQ’s Q3 2024 financial performance also reinforced its position as a leader in the sector. The company reported year-over-year revenue growth, exceeding market expectations, and announced major contracts, such as a $54.5 million agreement with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab. IonQ’s work in quantum networking and other applications continues to distinguish it in the emerging quantum technology market.

