Oral Wegovy approval charts a new course for blockbuster drug development

The FDA has just approved Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy, marking a turning point in obesity treatment and answering a perpetual question: When are oral GLP-1s going to be available? The FDA nod transforms what was once a high-risk therapeutic area into one of the most profitable R&D success stories of the past decade, while signaling a shift from injectable biologics to scalable, small-molecule style delivery.

The Wegovy pill showed roughly similar weight loss and side effects in clinical trials as the Wegovy shot, average weight loss of 14% over 64 weeks, and will be available by prescription in the U.S. in January, according to Novo Nordisk

The dosing caveat

The Wegovy pill must be taken on an empty stomach with a small amount of water, and patients are directed not to eat, drink or take other medicines for 30 minutes after taking it. This restriction has limited uptake of Rybelsus (the lower-dose diabetes version) and may create an opening for competitors.

The approval also reflects a deeper scientific reorientation in obesity research. Earlier generations of obesity drugs largely targeted the brain, aiming to suppress appetite through central nervous system pathways. Those approaches produced limited efficacy and, in several cases, unacceptable safety risks. While gut hormones such as GLP-1 were identified decades ago, they were long viewed as difficult to harness for chronic disease. Novo Nordisk’s success helped reposition the gut as a powerful endocrine regulator of metabolism, reframing obesity as a hormonal and metabolic disorder rather than a purely behavioral one.

The market could diversify before long

Oral GLP-1 pipeline: Novo Nordisk may not have a lock on the oral market for long. Eli Lilly’s orforglipron could hit the market in 2026, with an FDA decision expected by summer. Unlike oral semaglutide, orforglipron is a true small molecule, not a peptide requiring absorption enhancers, and can be taken at any time of day without food or water restrictions. It’s the first small-molecule GLP-1 to successfully complete a Phase 3 trial, representing a further evolution of the field from complex biologics toward more traditional pharmaceutical chemistry. Pfizer’s competing oral candidate, danuglipron, was discontinued in April 2025 after a liver safety signal, leaving the oral GLP-1 race as essentially a two-company contest.