Oak Ridge National Laboratory was named on 20 of the 2025 R&D 100 Awards, 17 as lead developer and three as co-developer. The showing sets a new record for the lab, accounting for about one-fifth of all winners. Since the 1980s, ORNL has won more than 260 R&D 100 Awards

Our sister publication engineering.com recently spotlighted the additive manufacturing–linked innovations behind some of these wins. In that coverage, Ian Wright, senior editor at engineering.com, highlighted three projects that were among the award recipients. BIPHASICS, a CO₂ capture system pairing a biphasic solvent (DETA) with a 3D-printed packed-bed design to cut regeneration energy up to 46% compared with conventional MEA processes. Next up, there’s SAM+J, a solid-state, additively manufactured transition joint enabling durable bonding of dissimilar metals for extreme environments. Rounding out the trio is DR-Weld, a GPU-accelerated simulation tool that shortens development cycles for large-scale welding and additive manufacturing.

Here’s a breakdown of the twenty: