Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), co-developers Element3 Mineral Selective Technologies, and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County have developed a new method of extracting lithium from waste liquids. This method could potentially transform the production of this critical battery metal.

The process uses readily available aluminum hydroxide as an effective adsorbent material. Tests have shown that it can absorb at least five times more lithium than previously used materials. This discovery offers significant advantages in both cost and efficiency.

The new method is also unique in its ability to operate effectively over a wider pH range (5 to 11) than other direct lithium extraction methods. The extraction process occurs at a lower temperature of 140° C than traditional methods, which require roasting mined minerals with acid or, at much higher temperatures, without acid.

This new technology offers a promising solution to meet the growing demand for lithium, particularly in the U.S., where it could significantly boost lithium-ion battery production. Developing this acid-free extraction process holds the potential to reduce the environmental impact of lithium production while ensuring a sustainable supply of this critical material for the future.