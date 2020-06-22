Park Systems introduces Park NX-TSH a high resolution, automated Tip Scanning Head (TSH) for industrial large sample AFM

Park Systems, manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM), announces Park NX-TSH, automated Tip Scan Head for large sample analysis over 300 mm. Park NX-TSH is for large and heavy sample flat panel display glass and features conductive AFM for electric defect analysis by integrating a micro probe station.

Park Systems will have a live demo of Park NX-TSH at Semicon China June 27-29 in their booth E7549 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre and a virtual display at Semicon West.

The Tip Scanning Head (TSH) is an automated moving tip head for industrial AFM measurements on large samples over 300 mm developed for OLED, LCD and Photonics for large sample analysis. The automated Tip Scan Head moves on an air-bearing stage technology and combines the x, y, z scanners moving directly to the desired point on the substrate.

“Park NX-TSH was developed specifically for manufacturers setting up fabs to produce next-generation flat panel displays with the objective to overcome the 300 mm size threshold limit,” states Keibock Lee, Park Systems President. “Using conductive AFM, Park NX-TSH measures the sample surface with an optional probe station that contacts the sample surface and provides current into small devices or chips.”

The automated Park NX-TSH system overcomes nano metrology challenges with a gantry style tip scanner system that moves directly to a place on the sample and produces high resolution images of the roughness measurement, step height measurement, critical dimension and sidewall measurements.

Park NX-TSH can scan tip in x, y and z directions, up to 100 µm x 100 μm (x-y direction) and 15 μm z direction, and has flexible chuck to accommodate large and heavy samples. As the demand for larger flat panel displays increases to 65 in., 75 in. and more, Park NX-TSH overcomes these challenges with an automated tip scanning system and nano metrology challenges with a gantry style tip scanner system.

“Park Systems has scaled up their AFM tools for Gen10+ and all large flat panel displays using Park NX-TSH (Tip Scanning Head) system and is the only automated Tip Scan Head for large sample analysis over 300 mm,” said Lee.

The sample is fixed on a sample chuck and the tip scanning head attached to the gantry moves to measurement positions on the surface sample. The Park NX-TSH tip scanning head system overcomes the limitations of sample size and weight since the sample is fixed on the sample chuck.

Atomic force microscopy is the most accurate, and non-destructive, method of measuring samples at nanoscale and with Park NX-TSH, reliable, high resolution AFM images can be obtained on OLEDs, LCDs, photomasks and more, in a gantry style bridge system improving productivity and quality.

Visit the Park Systems Virtual Booth at Semicon China or Semicon West for a live Park NX-TSH demo and see the Park NX-TSH video at parksystems.com/tsh/video. For more information, visit parksystems.com/nx-tsh