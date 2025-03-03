As the nation grapples with semiconductor supply chains and seeks to regain its edge in microelectronics, Penn State University is ready to contribute to the cause with its new advanced semiconductor lab. Backed by $4.3 million in funding and strategic partnerships, the lab promises to train future engineers and drive innovation in critical areas like electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.

The investment, facilitated through Penn State’s membership in the Microelectronics Measurement Engineering Center (MMEC) and supported by the federal CHIPS Act, underscores the urgency of domestic semiconductor development. The lab will be housed within the Materials Research Institute’s (MRI) facilities.

What distinguishes Penn State’s lab from the many other university research facilities? It integrates state-of-the-art equipment, emphasizes next-generation materials, and fosters a collaborative spirit to advance semiconductor technology.

“We were very fortunate to be included in the original MMEC proposal,” said Joan Redwing, lead investigator on the infrastructure project and distinguished professor of materials science and engineering and director of MRI’s Two-Dimensional Crystal Consortium. “The proposal included infrastructure investment for training and workforce development. The funding will allow MRI to build capacity for next-generation semiconductor thin films and devices, which includes new equipment that will allow us to scale up fabrication and create prototype devices.”

At the facility’s heart lies a metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) tool manufactured by AIXTRON SE. This sophisticated instrument allows for the precise layering of thin films on multiple wafers, a process crucial for creating high-quality materials used in advanced technologies.

This allows the deposition of semiconductor thin films on multiple wafers up to four inches in diameter. The tool is unique in its ability to grow wide bandgap semiconductors such as gallium nitride — used in power electronics — and two-dimensional (2D) materials, an emerging ultra-thin semiconductor for logic and brain-inspired computing.

The lab’s equipment will be available for researchers inside and outside Penn State as a user facility, strengthening its role as a place for collaboration and knowledge-sharing. In addition to the MOCVD tool, the lab will accommodate several other specialized instruments.

The commitment to collaboration and workforce development aligns directly with the goals of the CHIPS Act, which aims to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry and address critical skills gaps.

“This new lab connects us more closely with MMEC and provides a unique opportunity to support training and workforce development as well as collaborative research with universities and industry partners across the consortium,” — Joan Redwing

Penn State’s investment promises to play a crucial role in shaping the future of semiconductor technology, with applications ranging from electric vehicles to artificial intelligence. As the lab takes shape, it will serve as a testament to the power of combining cutting-edge research, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to training the next generation of innovators.

Purdue, Arizona State University (ASU), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Stanford University, among others, have also recently opened semiconductor labs.

Establishing these new labs and initiatives reflects the increasing significance of semiconductors to the global economy, along with a renewed effort to strengthen the domestic U.S. semiconductor industry. We can expect more announcements of similar labs opening at educational institutions soon.