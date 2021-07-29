PerkinElmer expands KRAS oncology drug discovery assays with new ready-to-use AlphaLISA kits

PerkinElmer announced they have four new ready-to-use AlphaLISA KRAS kits, designed to help scientists better understand complex KRAS protein structures and mutations so they can more easily, quickly and precisely identify potential new therapeutic candidates for a wide range of prevalent cancers. Researchers will now be able to choose between PerkinElmer’s HTRF or AlphaLISA assays to use the best methods for their individual labs.

The Company’s AlphaLISA and HTRF kits are the first ready-to-use homogenous assays for KRAS/SOS1 inhibition analysis on the market. Prior to these offerings, labs looking to measure this inhibition in a no-wash format needed to develop their own assays, source their own proteins, and optimize assay conditions, which can be time and resource consuming. PerkinElmer’s AlphaLISA and HTRF kits streamline workflows by offering fully validated kits to identify novel KRAS inhibitors in a no-wash format with no optimization necessary, and each kit comes with recombinant proteins, detection reagents, and assay buffers.

“KRAS mutations are present in approximately 25% of tumors, making them one of the most common gene mutations linked to cancer,” said Alan Fletcher, senior vice president of life sciences and technology, PerkinElmer. “Because KRAS mutations are found in numerous types of cancer, from lung to colorectal to pancreatic cancers, it’s a prime drug target. However, due to its complex protein structure, it’s been quite difficult to research for many years. We’re proud to help advance opportunities for researchers to learn more about KRAS mutations in the hopes of providing better treatment opportunities by bringing our AlphaLISA kits to market in this critical research space.”

The addition of these assays further propels PerkinElmer’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions for oncology researchers, which includes early-stage drug discovery with assays, cell lines, microplates and plate readers, as well as later stage research with high-content screening, image analysis and management, automated liquid handling and more. Learn more about PerkinElmer’s cancer research solutions for genomics, cell-based assays, cellular imaging, in vivo imaging and informatics here.

Learn more about the new AlphaLISA KRAS assay kits here and about the Company’s drug discovery technologies here.