Persedo’s innovative processing of distilled spirits is Episode 3 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

Today, co-hosts Paul J. Heney and Aimee Kalnoskas, editors with R&D World magazine, are day drinking — but it's all in the name of science! We swear! In this fascinating episode, they delve into a 2020 R&D 100 Award winner from Texas-based Persedo, which has developed an innovative technology that produces an ultra-premium spirit — at a much lower cost than standard methods.

Paul and Aimee hear from Persedo's Ricky Ford and Greg George on the genesis of this technology (which started with a little wooden box that Ricky's father put together decades ago). What's more, they each get to try before and after samples of distilled spirits that have gone through the process.

And after listening, if you're intrigued and want to sample the difference yourself, Persedo even has its very own tasting room, located on FM 517 in Alvin, Tex., only 20 minutes south of downtown Houston.