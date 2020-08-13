R&D 100 – The Podcast is launched with inaugural episode

The R&D 100 Awards has been a critical part of the industry for more than half a century, honoring the best innovations around the world every year. The annual awards banquet is a must-attend event, and the associated Conference has become a great place for learning from the best of the best.

But there are a lot of interesting stories to be told from these winning entries, too ... and that's why we've started R&D 100 – The Podcast. Hosted by VP, Editorial Director, Paul J. Heney and Senior Editor Aimee Kalnoskas, the podcast will examine the process of innovation and talk with the development teams behind some of these winning submissions from over the years.

In the inaugural episode, Paul and Aimee talk about MRIGlobal's CBCS (Containerized Bio-Containment System), which was developed in response to the 2014 Ebola Crisis, and was used earlier this year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBCS was a 2016 winner of the R&D 100 Awards.

You can find and subscribe to our new podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Or you can listen to the stream on Soundcloud or below! Enjoy the first episode — and if you're a past winner who would like to be featured on a future episode, drop us an email at [email protected].