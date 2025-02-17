Polartec Power Shield Pro, the latest iteration of the award-winning Polartec NeoShell (winner of the 2009 R&D 100 Award), is an expedition-grade waterproof, breathable fabric that uses non-PFAS, plant-based fiber technology. Power Shield Pro is the brand’s first “20/20” shell, boasting over 20,000 mm hydrostatic pressure (ISO 811) and over 20,000 g/m2/24 h breathability (JIS L1088, B1), showcasing that superior weatherproof performance can be achieved through eco-engineering. This fabric from Milliken & Company incorporates Softer Shell technology for Polartec’s signature stretch, drape, and durability. The Power Shield Pro’s fabric system comprises 48% Polartec Biolon nylon, a non-food source, non-GMO plant-based biomaterial. Biolon is a breakthrough, sustainable nylon alternative that leverages renewable, non-GMO plant-based inputs. While mirroring the characteristics of Nylon-6,6, considered the gold standard for nylon, Biolon boasts a 50% lower carbon footprint compared to other nylon raw material supply chains. This demonstrates that sustainable manufacturing practices do not compromise performance.
