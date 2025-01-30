Meanwhile, advances in surgical robotics continue apace, leading to systems that can increasingly perform precise tasks with minimal human intervention. Researchers at Johns Hopkins and Stanford, for instance, recently demonstrated that imitation learning—drawing on video recordings and approximate kinematics—enables robots to handle tasks like tissue manipulation, needle handling, and knot-tying with high success rates. Meanwhile, UC Berkeley’s Ken Goldberg and Intuitive Surgical’s Gary Guthart introduced in 2024 an “augmented dexterity” approach where AI-driven overlays assist surgeons in real-time, aiming to reduce errors and boost overall outcomes.

In the following Q&A, Gabriel Jones, CEO and co-founder of Proprio, invokes Arthur C. Clarke and offers an inside look into how the company envisions the role of AI augmenting—rather than replacing—human expertise in the operating room. In September 2024, the company announced the successful completion of 50 surgeries using its AI-powered Paradigm platform.

Can you provide a brief history of the back story behind Proprio ?

Jones: At the Gates Foundation, I had the opportunity to engage in conversations about ambitious ideas—many of which are now real-world solutions. It was in these discussions that I met my co-founders, including Dr. Sam Browd, a leading pediatric neurosurgeon, and Dr. Joshua Smith. I was focused on the future of brain therapies at the time, aligning directly with his expertise. When we connected, we both felt a strong chemistry and the sense that we needed to build something together.

One of our early conversations took place in Dr. Smith’s lab, where the question was raised: ‘Could we replace the microscope?’ Traditional surgical microscopes have used ground-glass technology for over a century with some advancements in lens design, coatings, and digital integration which have improved their performance. Yet, despite these enhancements, challenges remain in achieving the precision required for complex surgical procedures. After that initial conversation, Dr. Browd turned to our colleague James Youngquist, and we began building a prototype—one that would allow cameras to point directly into the brain. The dura—the protective layer surrounding the brain—posed a unique challenge, as it shifted and flexed within the skull, complicating efforts to maintain a stable view. Addressing this complexity became an exciting problem to solve.

Arthur C. Clarke’s Law states ‘The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible,’ and applying this law, we realized we needed to go beyond the current. More than the technology itself, our founding team’s motivation has always been to elevate the standard of care worldwide—ensuring that health outcomes are not dictated by geographic, academic, or socioeconomic disparities. This belief became our driving force: technology should bridge inequities, not widen them. Our mission to make advanced surgical solutions accessible globally continues to guide us every day.

This commitment inspired us to push beyond the limitations of traditional surgical tools like microscopes.

We knew that replacing these outdated technologies required rethinking the entire surgical experience and shifting toward AI-first, data-driven solutions. As a team, we believed we could design a better experience—one that superseded current technology. Our solution: light field rendering. Light field technology captures 3D data in real time and allows the camera to move in the scene, much like virtual reality. Instead of relying on snapshots, e.g., X-rays, our technology captures and renders the entire 3D space for high-fidelity visualization—much like a microscope but with the power to help guide surgical decisions in real time.

Can you touch on the development of the Paradigm surgical navigation platform?

Jones: Paradigm emerged from the realization that surgery relies on pre-operative images, from tools like Computed tomography (CT) or Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, used for planning, but that only address a fraction of the real-time needs during surgery. While surgical navigation has been a multi-billion-dollar industry for decades, it has stalled at only about 30% adoption in fields like spine surgery. As mentioned, surgeons consistently reported the same challenge: they couldn’t see what they needed to see, when and how they needed to see it, to make the best decisions.

To solve this, we reimagined the problem from the ground up. Paradigm uses advanced AI, computer vision, and light field rendering to create a real-time, 3D digital environment of the surgical scene. Unlike traditional systems that rely on static “snapshots” of data, Paradigm captures the full spectrum of live anatomical information. This enables surgeons to move through a dynamic, high-fidelity 3D model of the patient’s anatomy—what we call “guidance,” rather than mere navigation.

The guidance goes beyond mapping; it continuously feeds real-time data back to the surgeon, helping them optimize decision-making in the moment. It’s like upgrading from a printed map to a real-time GPS system that not only tracks your position but also adapts to changing conditions like traffic and personal preferences.

By tackling the root issues of data availability and user experience, Paradigm doesn’t just replicate the functions of traditional navigation—it transcends them, addressing the needs of the 70% of surgeons who haven’t adopted navigation tools while also creating new possibilities for the 30% who have. This paradigm shift fundamentally changes how surgeries are performed, blending technology and human expertise for outcomes that are faster, more precise, and more reliable.

What is the quantitative impact of Proprio’s platform during surgery?

Jones: Arthur C. Clarke states in his laws that ‘Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ The magic behind Proprio’s Paradigm platform is that it makes surgery better, faster, and safer—and we can prove it with data.

Paradigm offers significant benefits for both surgeons and patients by eliminating the need to pause mid-surgery for scans. In addition to reducing the time the patient remains exposed and under anesthesia, it also minimizes radiation exposure for both the patient and surgical staff. We have found that this efficiency can reduce procedure time by up to 30 minutes. What’s more is that every time a scan is taken in the OR, the surgeon is exposed to radiation, and given the volume of surgeries they perform it is not surprising (yet it is alarming) that orthopedic surgeons are 5x more likely to develop cancer than surgeons in other fields.

The technology also enhances outcomes with unparalleled accuracy, meeting stringent FDA standards for precision in procedures like spinal implant placement. This combination of safety, efficiency, and precision drives better surgical outcomes and sets a new standard of care.

Have you performed or sponsored studies measuring the platform’s effect on operating surgical throughput or postoperative outcomes?

Jones: A study comparing Paradigm to traditional navigation systems found a 50% reduction in time spent on critical tasks like implant placement. While this specific task accounts for roughly 20% of the total surgery time, it contributes to an overall reduction in procedure time, which is crucial in minimizing operating room turnover, especially in settings where shift changes or staffing turnover are common.

After 50 completed surgeries, what measurable improvements or success metrics have you observed?

Jones: We’ve achieved an up to 10-fold reduction in radiation exposure, which is critical for both patients and clinical staff. This directly aligns with our commitment to prioritizing safety and reducing harm—particularly in protecting clinical staff from long-term risks like radiation-induced cancer. For instance, orthopedic surgeons are [several] times more likely to develop cancer than the general population due to prolonged exposure to radiation, which Paradigm directly mitigates.

Can you share any peer-reviewed data or ongoing clinical trials assessing the accuracy and safety of Proprio’s system?

Jones: We’re actively building a foundation of clinical evidence, including abstracts, podium presentations, and peer-reviewed publications, some of which have been featured at leading conferences. While we can’t share specific details just yet, these efforts are well underway, and we’re excited about the progress being made.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have worked on a robot trained using video footage from experienced surgeons to perform tasks like suturing and tying knots. What’s your take on that kind of thing?

Jones: Technology should complement, not replace, surgeons. Robots excel at repetitive tasks like suturing, but they lack the creativity and critical problem-solving needed for complex, nuanced situations. The real challenge—and opportunity—is finding the equilibrium point where humans and technology collaborate optimally. For instance, robots can free surgeons from menial tasks, allowing them to focus on inventive solutions at the point of care. The ultimate potential lies in addressing challenges neither humans nor robots could solve alone, creating access to care and innovations that benefit more people globally.