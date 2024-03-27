Puckboard is the R&D 100 winner of the day

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Co-developer: RevaComm Department of the Air Force, MIT AI Accelerator, MIT, U.S. Air Force 15th Wing, U.S. Air Force 60th Air Mobility Wing, U.S. Air Force 437th Airlift Wing, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Installations, Environment, and Energy), Raytheon BBN

Puckboard, a collaborative crew scheduling application, has several key features that make it stand out among other applications. It boasts high-security standards since it ties into the Department of Defense’s Platform One infrastructure and it’s highly accessible, requiring only an internet connection to use it. Puckboard is responsive — able to adjust schedules swiftly to fit last-minute changes while ensuring that schedules comply with rest times and crew qualifications. It uses optimization algorithms to consider various metrics such as training needs, flight hour distributions, and assignment fragility to provide decision support. Finally, the app is human centered, meaning that crew members’ desires are considered as the app’s recommendations are generated. These benefits are why more than 24,000 personnel and 87 squadrons now rely on Puckboard for scheduling.