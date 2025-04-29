The Quantum Economic Development Consortium has released a 28-page report, “ Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence Use Cases ,” setting out why the two technologies should be developed in tandem and what Washington, universities, and industry can do to speed that convergence. The document distills a Seattle workshop held October 29, 2024, that pulled in quantum engineers, AI specialists, government program managers and academics.

The report states directly, “The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing (QC) holds transformational potential across the economy.” QED-C argues that classical machine learning can accelerate quantum R&D (termed AI-for-QC), while quantum resources can eventually run demanding AI workloads (QC-for-AI). The third leg is hybrid QC+AI, in which classical and quantum processors share a workflow to “reduce algorithmic complexity” long before fault-tolerant quantum machines arrive.

Who QED-C is and what they see in QC+AI

The consortium is an industry-driven group managed by SRI International and backed financially by NIST. With corporate, academic and federal members, QED-C sees itself as a key facilitator for a nascent supply chain that spans dilution refrigerators, cryo-CMOS chips, error-correction software and now AI toolkits. The report emphasizes the need for collaboration between the quantum and AI communities to accelerate progress and realize potential benefits sooner.

Chemistry and materials science top the list of near-term opportunities. The report notes that quantum computers “hold the promise of achieving highly accurate approximations of molecular quantum states,” which could “enable the precise modeling of complex chemical reactions, streamline the design of new materials, and significantly accelerate advances in fields such as drug discovery and energy storage.” Running even small-scale hybrid routines, potentially “Al-enabled QC algorithms,” could offer advantages over classical methods. The report suggests “Al-enabled quantum simulation in chemistry could be one of the highest-value use cases in the quantum field.”

Second is large-scale optimization in logistics and energy grids. The report states that “Approaches using QC + Al may be well suited to solving complex optimization problems such as supply chain scheduling, route planning, and energy distribution.” These problems challenge classical solvers as variable counts rise. For instance, “quantum annealing – a type of QC that is especially well suited for optimization problems – may be useful to address combinatorial problems,” potentially combined with AI models to improve efficiency. Another area is “smart grid optimization, including energy unit commitment, and the integration of diverse energy sources.”

The third beachhead is quantum sensing. According to the report, “Quantum sensors leverage the unique behaviors of quantum systems… to achieve high sensitivity and precision in specific applications.” These sensors “can generate enormous amounts of data, which poses a challenge for post-collection processing.” Here, “Al can play a crucial role in efficiently processing and analyzing these data, enabling the extraction of meaningful insights from their highly precise measurements.” This capability could “bridge the gap between raw quantum sensor data and practical use, enhancing the value of quantum sensors in real-world scenarios” like navigation and medical diagnostics.

Top-line recommendations

The document makes three key policy recommendations:

Include QC+AI explicitly in federal programs. QED-C wants agencies to fold quantum–AI testbeds and use-case grants into existing buckets such as the National Quantum Initiative and NIST‐run QUEST facilities.

Expand QC+AI curricula and joint labs. The report asks universities to pair physics departments with computer-science units and to let industry co-design courseware so graduates are prepared for roles requiring knowledge of both fields.

Connect industries that rarely talk. QED-C urges consortia, Manufacturing USA institutes and CHIPS R&D centers to host cross-sector pilots, matching quantum start-ups with, for example, logistics giants eager for route optimization.

Reality check: Hardware, software and hype

The authors do not underplay the headwinds. Scalable, fault-tolerant qubit arrays remain out of reach; error rates must fall significantly, and challenges remain with control electronics. On the software side, researchers lack mature, user-friendly platforms that easily integrate AI and quantum resources. Workforce numbers also trail demand, especially for engineers skilled in both AI techniques and quantum principles.

Meanwhile, the AI boom offers cautionary tales. The report draws lessons from AI’s history, urging the quantum community to manage expectations, proactively address responsible use and ethics, and focus on accessibility. Overpromising quantum advantage could burn public trust and capital, mirroring challenges AI faced during past periods of inflated claims.

Even with those caveats, QED-C frames the current era as crucial for development. Hybrid workflows offer companies an immediate way to engage: they can extract performance from today’s NISQ devices, potentially feed better training data to classical AI and, crucially, help both research communities learn to collaborate effectively. If the consortium’s road map is followed, the next breakthrough may not be a headline-grabbing quantum speedup but the stealthier arrival of interoperable stacks where qubits and algorithms trade tasks similar to how CPUs and GPUs do now. That interoperability, the report suggests, represents a path toward continued computational progress by incorporating the strengths of different processing paradigms.