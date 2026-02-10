QIAGEN showcases QIAsprint Connect, its first high-throughput benchtop automation system

After teasing it late last year, QIAGEN displayed the QIAsprint Connect at SLAS 2026 in Boston, marking the company’s entry into high-throughput benchtop sample-prep automation for research labs. The system processes up to 192 samples per run with minimal manual intervention and fits a compact benchtop footprint.

The platform supports both QIAGEN-tested and fully customizable protocols through a touch-based interface and modular chemistry design. It supports data-integrity and cybersecurity requirements, including 21 CFR Part 11 readiness. QIAGEN is also emphasizing sustainability: the QIAsprint consumables kits reduce plastic use by up to 50% and cut packaging volume by 40%.

“QIAsprint Connect is designed to help labs meet those demands and reflects QIAGEN’s strategy to expand automation across all throughput needs,” said Nitin Sood, SVP and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN.

QIAsprint Connect is part of a broader three-tier automation push showcased at the conference, with all three systems planned for launch in 2026. QIAGEN also showed QIAsymphony Connect, a next-generation clinical extraction platform for high-yield DNA/RNA isolation with complete sample tracking and standardized workflows, and QIAmini, a compact walkaway system aimed at lower-throughput labs looking for an entry point into automation.

QIAsprint Connect — Key Specs Throughput Up to 192 samples/run Protocols QIAGEN-tested + fully customizable Compliance 21 CFR Part 11–ready Sustainability Up to 50% less plastic, 40% less packaging volume Form factor Compact benchtop

The three-system portfolio—QIAmini, QIAsprint Connect, QIAsymphony Connect—gives QIAGEN a throughput ladder from low-volume walkaway prep through clinical-scale extraction. It’s the company’s most significant automation hardware refresh in several years and aligns with QIAGEN’s stated goal of at least $2 billion in combined annual pillar sales in 2028.

Press release February 3, 2026; live unveil at SLAS 2026, Boston, February 7–11.