Qnovo’s SpectralX: Intelligent lithium-ion battery management software, R&D 100 winner of the day

Qnovo Inc.’s SpectralX makes it possible to deploy electric vehicles quickly and safely for both passenger and commercial use in developed and developing markets. Once deployed, cars, trucks, and buses can be driven for longer distances and kept on the road for more extended periods of time thanks to fast-charging and extended-life batteries. Also, by improving battery performance, SpectralX contributes to reducing CO2 emissions. As interest and opportunities in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) grow, concerns about battery degradation become more critical. However, with Qnovo, battery health, safety, and vehicle warranty concerns are no longer obstacles to using electric vehicles as power-generating sources. This brings us one step closer to accelerating the transition to low-carbon technologies for the planet.