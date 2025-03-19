Quantinuum has been chosen as a founding collaborator in the upcoming NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC), an initiative to advance hybrid quantum-classical computing. Set to open later this year, the center will integrate Quantinuum’s System Model H2 — one of the highest-performing quantum systems—with NVIDIA’s CUDA-Q platform and the GB200 NVL72 supercomputer to enhance research into real-world quantum applications 1.

The collaboration will focus on areas such as quantum error correction, quantum simulation, and generative quantum AI (Gen QAI). This emerging field uses quantum-generated data to enhance the training of AI models. Quantinuum’s Gen QAI system is designed to improve the fidelity of AI outcomes by incorporating quantum-generated datasets, potentially expanding the range of problems AI systems can address 2

Quantinuum was the first company to integrate CUDA-Q into its systems in 2022 and currently offers access to its System Model H1 QPU and emulator for CUDA-Q users 3. Future quantum systems will continue to support CUDA-Q and be made available via the NVAQC.

According to Quantinuum, the company plans to launch a 100-logical-qubit quantum system by 2027, with scalable systems featuring hundreds of logical qubits anticipated by 2030. These goals are underpinned by recent performance milestones, including the achievement of >99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity and continued progress in logical qubit quality 4. The company has also addressed long-standing challenges in the scalability of ion-trap architectures 5.

“By combining NVIDIA’s AI hardware and software solutions with leading and differentiated solutions from Quantinuum, we’re unlocking unprecedented solutions and accelerating Generative Quantum AI’s adoption across diverse markets.” — Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, Quantinuum’s president and CEO

“Progress toward useful quantum computing hinges on new discoveries. The NVAQC will fast-track the development of useful quantum devices, being the epicenter for breakthroughs made with partners like Quantinuum,” added Tim Costa, NVIDIA’s senior director of CAE, Quantum, and CUDA-X.

References