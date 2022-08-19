R&D 100 2021 winner of the day: Shadow Figment

Shadow Figment, developed by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, software defends critical infrastructure and operational systems against devastating cyberattacks using interactive decoys mapped to real devices. Decoys convince attackers they’re making progress by sending real-time, plausible operational signals. With the attacker safely preoccupied, Shadow Figment alerts defenders and gathers information to respond appropriately — without affecting system performance.

Because control systems rely on physical rather than data processes, they are difficult to defend, allowing attackers to easily reengage and penetrate the real system. Shadow Figment generates and runs high-fidelity deceptions that use a simulation of the real process to respond to an attack in a realistic way. This slows attackers by diverting their attention and increases detection when attackers interact with the deceptive systems.

Through its current license with U.S.-based company Attivo Networks, Shadow Figments is already defending against increasing cyber threats to the energy sector by providing early and accurate detection, as well as forensics and response capabilities. It stands poised to revolutionize cyber defense for additional control systems and critical infrastructure.