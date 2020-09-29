R&D 100 Award winners announced in Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories

Winners for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards in the first two categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!

Analytical/Test category

AI-Rad Companion Chest CT

Siemens Healthineers AG

Amplatzer Piccolo™ Occluder

Abbott

Blazar™ Platform

MilliporeSigma

CCM® Therapy: A Breakthrough Treatment Option for Heart Failure

Impulse Dynamics

ChemSitu Microfluidic Technology for In Situ Mass Spectrometric Characterization of Microfluidic Devices

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

CoDeAc (Colorimetric Detection of Actinides)

Idaho National Laboratory

DermaClip Non-Invasive Skin Closure Device

DermaClip US, LLC

EGA 4000 Evolved Gas Analysis System

PerkinElmer Inc.

ElectroCorrosion Toolkit™

Argonne National Laboratory

Flow-Through Microelectrode Cell for Precision Electroanalytical Chemistry

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Ion Torrent Genexus System

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Keysight E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Reconnaissance of Influence Operations (RIO)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

SEDONA: SpEctroscopic Detection Of Nerve Agents

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Smart Microbial Cell Technology: A high throughput platform to optimize biocatalysts

Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Electron Diffractometer

ELDICO Scientific AG

Three Electrodes Coin Cell

General Motors

Arbin Instruments

Vaya Handheld Raman Spectrometer

Agilent Technologies

VHX-7000 Digital Microscope

Keyence Corporation of America

WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device

Boston Scientific Corporation

IT/Electrical category

Artificial intelligence early warning heart disease technology

OSTAR Meditech Corp.

Cluster Integrity, Exception Resolution, and Reclustering Algorithm (CIERRA)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

University of Maryland

Deep Sub-Micron Process MOSFETs with Maximum Gate Voltage of 280 V for Li-ion Battery Management IC

Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.

DENSO Corp.

Defensive Wire Routing for Untrusted Integrated Circuit Fabrication

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Legion: A data-centric programming system

Los Alamos National Laboratory

NVIDIA University of California - Davis, Sandia National Laboratories, Stanford University, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Lower Power Loss RC-IGBT for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc., DENSO Corp.

Matter-wave modulating secure quantum communicator (MMQ-Com)

Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, Molecular Foundry

University of Tübingen, Department of Physics

Millimeter-Wave Shoe Scanner

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate

PBI: Public Biometric Infrastructure

Hitachi, Ltd.

QUIC-Fire: A Fast 3D Fire-Atmosphere Feedback Model for Complex Wildland Fire Management

Los Alamos National Laboratory

U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Tall Timbers Research Station

TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD): 200 Gigabits-per-Second Free Space Optical Communications

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

XRPBS: X-ray Polarizing Beam Splitter

Nevada National Security Site

Sandia National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, Ecopulse