R&D 100 Award winners announced in Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories

Winners for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards in the first two categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.
The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!
Finalist and winner logos are posted at: https://bit.ly/2GWVLEx
The winners of the remainder of the R&D 100 will be announced in two more virtual award presentations this week, with each day highlighting R&D 100 winners in different categories:
Wednesday, September 30th
Mechanical/Materials
Thursday, October 1st
Process/Prototyping
Software/Services
To register for the virtual award ceremonies, please visit this link. Each ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern (New York) time and is free of charge.
This year’s R&D 100 Conference is also moving online, with three great speakers on November 5th, 12th and 19th. Conference attendance is free this year, but you must register to attend. For more information, please visit www.rd100conference.com and register today.
Analytical/Test category
AI-Rad Companion Chest CT
Siemens Healthineers AG
Amplatzer Piccolo™ Occluder
Abbott
Blazar™ Platform
MilliporeSigma
CCM® Therapy: A Breakthrough Treatment Option for Heart Failure
Impulse Dynamics
ChemSitu Microfluidic Technology for In Situ Mass Spectrometric Characterization of Microfluidic Devices
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
CoDeAc (Colorimetric Detection of Actinides)
Idaho National Laboratory
DermaClip Non-Invasive Skin Closure Device
DermaClip US, LLC
EGA 4000 Evolved Gas Analysis System
PerkinElmer Inc.
ElectroCorrosion Toolkit™
Argonne National Laboratory
Flow-Through Microelectrode Cell for Precision Electroanalytical Chemistry
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Ion Torrent Genexus System
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Keysight E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Reconnaissance of Influence Operations (RIO)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
SEDONA: SpEctroscopic Detection Of Nerve Agents
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Smart Microbial Cell Technology: A high throughput platform to optimize biocatalysts
Los Alamos National Laboratory
The Electron Diffractometer
ELDICO Scientific AG
Three Electrodes Coin Cell
General Motors
Arbin Instruments
Vaya Handheld Raman Spectrometer
Agilent Technologies
VHX-7000 Digital Microscope
Keyence Corporation of America
WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device
Boston Scientific Corporation
IT/Electrical category
Artificial intelligence early warning heart disease technology
OSTAR Meditech Corp.
Cluster Integrity, Exception Resolution, and Reclustering Algorithm (CIERRA)
Los Alamos National Laboratory
University of Maryland
Deep Sub-Micron Process MOSFETs with Maximum Gate Voltage of 280 V for Li-ion Battery Management IC
Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.
DENSO Corp.
Defensive Wire Routing for Untrusted Integrated Circuit Fabrication
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Legion: A data-centric programming system
Los Alamos National Laboratory
NVIDIA University of California - Davis, Sandia National Laboratories, Stanford University, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Lower Power Loss RC-IGBT for Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc., DENSO Corp.
Matter-wave modulating secure quantum communicator (MMQ-Com)
Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, Molecular Foundry
University of Tübingen, Department of Physics
Millimeter-Wave Shoe Scanner
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate
PBI: Public Biometric Infrastructure
Hitachi, Ltd.
QUIC-Fire: A Fast 3D Fire-Atmosphere Feedback Model for Complex Wildland Fire Management
Los Alamos National Laboratory
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Tall Timbers Research Station
TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD): 200 Gigabits-per-Second Free Space Optical Communications
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
XRPBS: X-ray Polarizing Beam Splitter
Nevada National Security Site
Sandia National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, Ecopulse
