R&D 100 Finalists for 2022 are announced

Finalists for the 2022 R&D 100 Awards

Analytical/Test category

Basestack: Enabling Crucial Genomics Work Around the World

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Calibrating Electrooculography Signals using Head Movements

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Continuous Tracking Surgical Assistance System (CTSAS)

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

cryoRaman — Cryogenic Raman Microscope

WITec GmbH

Attocube Systems AG

Echo Revolution Microscope

BICO Group

Echo

Evusheld: A long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19 in high-risk individuals

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University Medical Center; AstraZeneca

Full Field of View Atom Probe Microscope — The Invizo 6000®

CAMECA Instruments Inc.

In-Line Rapid Detection System for Dielectric Properties of Millimeter-Wave Materials (iLRD)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Keyence 3D Optical Profiler with Rotational Unit

Keyence Corporation of America

NanoPak-C All Carbon Stationary Phase Materials

Millennial Scientific

nanoPOTS (Nanodroplet Processing in One pot for Trace Samples)

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Non-Electric Infant Warmer to Save Neonatal Lives (DreamWarmer™)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

University of California, Berkeley; Boston Children’s Hospital; Partners In Health Center for Global Health

NuSense Technology — High Spatial Resolution Optical Sensors for Harsh Environments

University of Pittsburgh

National Energy Technology Lab

Park FX40 Atomic Force Microscope

Park Systems

proteoCHIP

BICO

Cellenion Vienna Biocenter – Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) – Karl Mechtler’s Lab

Quanta Image Sensor (QIS) Camera

Gigajot Technology, Inc.

Radar Scene Emulator

Keysight Technologies

Spectral Phenotyping with MirroRx

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Argonne X-ray Perimeter Array Detector (XPAD)

Argonne National Laboratory, Photon Science Directorate

Thermo Scientific

Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master Enzyme Analyzer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX Mass Detector

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ultra-High-Speed Optoelectronic Interrogators (UltraSense) for Distributed Multi-Functional Fiber-Optic Sensing

Opterro, Inc.

Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems (IFOS)

UniTOM HR Dynamic Micro-CT System

Tescan Orsay Holding, a.s.

VK-X3000 3D Surface Profiler

Keyence Corporation of America

IT/Electrical category

Additively Manufactured Tamper Evident Container

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Caldera

Idaho National Laboratory

CommLess Microgrids: A Universal Design for Renewable Microgrid Resilience

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Common Evaluation Platform

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Constrained Communication Cyber Device (C3D)

Idaho National Laboratory

High Resolution Full-Color micro-LED Display for AR Glasses

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Hydra I/O: A system for highly resilient inter-chip communications

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

K-Modules: Capacitive Energy Modules for Pulsed Power Applications

Los Alamos National Laboratory

LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Qubit Control System (QubiC)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

SOFIA: Spectrometer Optimized for Facility Integrated Applications

Los Alamos National Laboratory

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), University of Colorado – Boulder

Temporal Superconducting Digital Computing For Efficient Large-Scale Accelerators

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

University of California at Santa Barbara

The Second Brain — The Next Generation Plug-and-play IIoT Device for i4.0 Application (Smart Patch)

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Water Leakage Detection Sensor

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mechanical/Materials category

A High-Efficiency Carbon Nanotube-Coated Mesh Seal

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Danfoss Turbocor Compressors Inc.

A Sustainable Anti-pilling Nano Coating for Wool Garment

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Laws Knitting Limited

Abcite® 2060 Thermoplastic Flame Spray Powder Coating

Axalta Coating Systems

Advanced Graphene-Based Lubricants for High-Temperature Metal Stamping

Argonne National Laboratory

Magna International Inc.

ArmourPrint by Under Armour: Durability and Performance Improvements of Active Wear enabled by Dow SILASTIC™ LCF 8300 Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Under Armour

Dow

ASSESS: Acoustic Steady-State Excitation Spatial Spectroscopy

Los Alamos National Laboratory

BioManIAC: Bioplastics Manufacturing with Intelligent Adaptive Control

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Brine Concentration with FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC120 membranes

DuPont Water Solutions

Casting Mold with Controllable Defect Location

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Catalytic Converter Needing Substantially Less Platinum

Emissol LLC

Comex VINIMEX® TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial

PPG

Digital M® functional resin material: Drops on where functionality is needed upon fabric

Taiwan Textile Research Institute

Sabrina Fashion Industrial Corp., Fu Hsun Fiber Industries Co., Ltd.

DOWSIL™ EC-8425 Electrically Conductive Adhesive: A Sustainable Solution for Advanced Electronic Devices

Dow Performance Silicones & Specialty Materials

DOWSIL™ ICL-1000 Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluid

Dow Performance Silicones

Drain-on-Demand Lithium Battery for Long-life IoT Devices

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Long Sing Technology Group (Hong Kong) Limited

DuAlumin-3D: An Additively Manufactured Dual-Strengthened Aluminum Alloy Designed for Extreme Creep and Fatigue Resistance

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

General Motors, Beehive3D

DuPont Zytel® HTN50Gxx series (HTN50G35HSL, HTN50G35FWS): from a new polymer backbone HTN500 PPA (Polyphthalamide) resin for Automotive Application

Mobility & Materials, Engineering Polymers, DuPont

DuPont Zytel® RS32G10DO Renewably-Sourced Low-Density Material for Light-Weighting Consumer Electronics

DuPont Mobility & Materials

DuPont™ BETATECH™ Thermal Interface Material

DuPont

DuPont™ GreenTape™ 9KC LTCC and Ag metallization for mmWave 5G wireless devices

DuPont Mobility & Materials, Microcircuit and Component Materials (MCM)

Material and Chemical Research Laboratories (MCL) of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan

DURATRACK R-100 and AEH-100 Resins for Green Bike Lanes

The Dow Chemical Company

ELVALOY™ RET MF 1177 Polymeric Post-Consumer Recycle Asphalt Paving Compatibilizer

The Dow Chemical Company

Ecological Materials Corporation

Embedded Microjet Cooling for High-Power Electronics

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Energized DEF Mixer for Near Total Elimination of Toxic Diesel NOx

Emissol LLC

Expanded Cellulose Super Ion Conductor

University of Maryland

Fluorine Free Hydrophobic/Oleophobic Nano-shield Coating for Eco-Friendly Paper Based Food Packaging

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Hanwha Power Systems Integrally Geared Supercritical CO2 Compander

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Hanwha Power Systems Americas (HPSA)

High-Power Bipolar Solid-State Battery

General Motors

Imron® Industrial High Performance Urethane Primer

Axalta Coating Systems

Industrial Particulate Matter Terminator (IPMT)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Innovative Solutions Enabling Efficient 5G and Enhanced Connectivity

Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics

CommScope

Innovative, low-cost and low-carbon technology for mass-producing electrochromic glass

Institute of Nuclear Energy Research (INER), Atomic Energy Council, Executive YuanCouncil, Taiwan

LICON Technologies Inc.

KapFlo™: Clear Polyimides without compromising High Temperature Stability for Next Generation OLED Smartphone Displays

DuPont Electronics & Industrial

LNP™ THERMOCOMP™ OFC08V Compound, innovative material solution enabling the world first LDS antenna design for 5G infrastructure

SABIC

Low GWP Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam

DuPont

Low-Power, Fluorine-Free Micro Immersion Cooling technology for Data Center, LP2F-MIC

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

MAINCOTE™ HG-300 Emulsion for high performance one component metal protective coatings

Dow Inc.

MaizeCare™ Clarity Polymer: A Sustainable, Superior Polymer for Clear Hair Styling Gels

Dow

More sustainable Collation Shrink Film enabled by REVOLOOP™ and DOWLEX™ GM AX01

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow Inc.

Polyrafia SA de CV

Multifunctional, 3D-Printable Inks for Energy Products (Energy Inks)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

MilliporeSigma, a division of Merck KGaA

PGM-free OER Catalyst as Replacement of Iridium for PEM Water Electrolyzer

Argonne National Laboratory

PHORMANTO™: New Polyethylene Rich Thermoforming Technology for the Fresh Poultry Market

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow Inc.

PPG COPPER ARMOR™ Anti-Viral and Anti-Bacterial Paint

PPG

Corning

PPG SprayMaster®

PPG

TSG Group

Quick-Release™ Binder for Recyclable Batteries

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

OnTo Technology

Rate-Responsive Smart Bandage for Sport Injury Prevention

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Young King Hi-Tech Company Limited

Recycle and Reuse of VOCs air emissions system (2ReVae)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Robust Anode for Electrochemical Systems in Extreme Environments (Robust Monolithic Anode)

Idaho National Laboratory

SABIC’s LNP ELCRIN iQ Upcycled Product Portfolio Contributing To Net-Zero Carbon Goals In Multiple Industries

SABIC

SABIC’s Technology Breakthrough and Advanced Compounds Helping ADAS Designers Improve Signal Transmission Accuracy & Reliability

SABIC

Safety & Reliability with Silicone Solutions for Electric Vehicle Thermal Management

ELKEM Silicones

Sila’s silicon anode Li-ion battery material

Sila

Smart sorting and low-carbon regeneration technology for total recycling of waste textiles (SmartSLCR)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Solar Fuel Generator Including a Catalytic Mesh

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Stable and High-Performing Single-Crystal LiNixMnyCo1-x-yO2 Cathode Materials (SC-NMC)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Dow Breakthrough VORATRON™ Thermal Elastic High Bonding Adhesive for Battery Pack Assembly

The Dow Chemical Company

Toroidal Propeller

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Ultra-low Stress Thermal Conductive Silicone Gel for 5G smartphone

The Dow Chemical Company

Vivo Mobile Communication Co, Ltd

Ultra-Stable Thermally Excellent Advancements in Material Strength (USTEAMS)

Sandia National Laboratories

Ultraclean Condensing Gas Furnace

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Whole-Shoe Recyclability technology (WSR)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Other category

32 Tesla Superconducting Magnet

National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University

Process/Prototyping category

4D (3D+Dissimilar) Printed of Solid State Process

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

AM-CM: Hybrid Additive Manufacturing and Compression Molding Process to Produce High-Quality Composite Structures at Automotive Production Rates

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Area Printing™ by Seurat Technologies

Lawrence Livermore National Laborator

Seurat Technologies

Battelle’s Process for Converting Coal to High-Value Polyurethane Products

Battelle Memorial Institute

Black Magic Carpet for Water and Power Production (BMC-WP)

Advanced Membrane Materials Research Center (AMMRC), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology

King Membrane Energy Technology Inc.

CAPfresh — A Game Changing Cold Atmospheric Plasma Disinfection System for Fresh Food

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Catalytic Upcycling of Plastic Films to High-Performance Lubricants

Argonne National Laboratory

Aeternal Upcycling, Ames Laboratory/Iowa State University, Northwestern University, Texas A&M University

Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Electrochemical Leach (EC-Leach)

Idaho National Laboratory

Gel-Pak Textured Film/Device Carrier (TXF)

Gel-Pak

Green Machine — using hydrothermal technology to separate and recycle polyester and cotton blends

The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Limited (HKRITA)

High Energy, Low Dispersion (HELD) Multilayer Dielectric (MLD) Gratings

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

i4.0 Digital Lean in Metaverse for Virtualised Process Optimisation

Hong Kong Productivity Council

AVATech Innovation Limited

Iron Nitride Soft Magnetics

Sandia National Laboratories

University of California, Irvine

iWAREHOUSE® Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS)

The Raymond Corporation

Quantum X bio

BICO Group

Nanoscribe

RapidCure: High-Speed Electron Beam Processing of Battery Electrodes

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Sangtech’s Green Process utilizes Supercritical Fluid for Leukocyte Reduction Filter

Sangtech LAB Inc.

Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI)

Side SeamTopstitching Machine — Breakthrough in the Garment Manufacturing Industry

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Ngai Shing Development Limited

SILVTEAMulti-Applicable Silver Conductive Ink

Taiwan Textile Research Institute

National Research Council Canada (NRC), San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Supercritical Water Oxidation Flame-Piloted Vortex Flow Reactor

NASA Glenn Research Center

Case Western Reserve University

Tailored Glass Using Direct Ink Writing Technology

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Targeted Rare Earth Extraction (TREE)

U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

TROPICS Pathfinder Satellite

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

NASA Blue Canyon Technologies

Software/Services category

Airborne Collision Avoidance System for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Federal Aviation Administration, MITRE, and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

ALArM: Acoustic Large-Area Monitoring

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Chevron USA Inc., Evident Scientific

Automated Threat Estimator for Networks and Applications (ATHENA)

Sandia National Laboratories

Cardinal: High-Fidelity Multi-Physics for Advanced Reactor Design and Analysis

Argonne National Laboratory

Certara’s Secondary Intelligence Software Predicts Likelihood of New Drug Candidates Causing Safety Concerns

Certara

City Buildings, Energy, and Sustainability (CityBES) Web Tool for Climate Change Strategies

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

CoMTE: Counterfactual Explanations for Multivariate Time Series Data

Sandia National Laboratories

Boston University

Constrained Communications/Radar Dual-Use Waveforms (CONCORD)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Driver Monitor System for Advanced Drive

AISIN Corporation

Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc.; Toyota Motor Corporation; Woven Core, Inc.

Edge-AI Powered Multi-Sensor Aerial Inspector for Tunnel Surface

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), HKSAR and Hyder-Meinhardt Joint Venture (HMJV)

EpiGrid: A user-friendly tool for epidemiological decision making

Los Alamos National Laboratory

EVO PanHunter

Evotec SE

Facility Cybersecurity Framework: A Critical Toolkit for Protecting the Nation’s Key Assets

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Flash-X, a Multiphysics Simulation Software

Argonne National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laborator; Michigan State University; University of Chicago; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Riken Center for Computational Science, Japan

Gremlin: Discovering Weaknesses in Artificial Intelligence

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

GridEye: A Wide-Area Power Grid Real-Time Situational Awareness System

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Health Analysis and Research for Public Events Tool (HARPE)

Argonne National Laboratory

HIVE: A Novel Algorithmic Framework for Standoff Concealed Threat Detection

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate

Inorganic Materials Bank (IMB) with Integrated Smart Waste Material Tracking

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Intelligence-Driven Cybersecurity Analytic Platform

Cybersecurity Technology Institute, Institute for Information Industry

Invitrogen™ TrueDesign™ Genome Editor

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LAROMance: Los Alamos Reduced Order Model for advanced non-linear equations

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Machine Intelligence for Review and Analysis of Condition Logs and Entries (MIRACLE)

Idaho National Laboratory

Mammography Quality Evaluation (MQE)

Institute for Information Industry

EBM Technologies

Meta Expert Operational-Maintenance Wizard for Semiconductor Automation Equipment (MEOW)

Institute for Information Industry

Modeling and Simulation for Target Electrical Resilience and Reliability Improvements (MASTERRI)

Idaho National Laboratory

MOSAICS: Bringing the Future of Industrial Cybersecurity Into Focus

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Sandia National Laboratories, Idaho National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

On-Chip Neuromorphic Backpropagation Algorithm

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Point-of-Care AI-DR

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Proactive Intrusion Detection and Mitigation System (PIDMS)

Sandia National Laboratories

Quantified Uncertainty for Encrypted Traffic Application Labeling (QUETAL)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

RAVEN — Computational Platform Performing Stochastic Analyses

Idaho National Laboratory

RouteE Energy Prediction Model Paves the Road to a Greener Future

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Scalable Heterogenous Autonomy for Resilient Coordination (SHARC)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Boston University

Sensor-to-Shooter (S2S)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Siemens Healthineers Intelligent Emergency Imaging

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sierra Structural Dynamics (Sierra SD)

Sandia National Laboratories

SolidPAC: A Comprehensive Solid-State Battery Design Tool

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The Battery Performance and Cost (BatPaC) Model

Argonne National Laboratory

The SEED Platform: Decarbonizing Cities Through Robust Data Management

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Timely Address Space Randomization (TASR)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

