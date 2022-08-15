R&D 100 Finalists for 2022 are announced

Finalists for the 2022 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide science and innovation competition, celebrating its 60th year, received entries from a dozen different countries and regions. This year’s esteemed judging panel included nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals from across the world.
The Finalists are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations.
Winners will be announced in one week, on August 22nd, along with Medalists in the five Special Recognition categories (please note that these categories have no Finalists, so today’s Finalist release does not apply to them). The 2022 R&D 100 gala banquet will be held in San Diego on November 17th. Details and a registration link will be provided next week, along with the winners announcement.
Finalist logos are available here (PDF) and here (.png file). To order extra engraved plaques, please click here for the PDF form.
A sincere congratulations from our whole staff to all of the Finalists. Being a Finalist is indeed a great honor!
Analytical/Test category
Basestack: Enabling Crucial Genomics Work Around the World
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Calibrating Electrooculography Signals using Head Movements
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Continuous Tracking Surgical Assistance System (CTSAS)
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
cryoRaman — Cryogenic Raman Microscope
WITec GmbH
Attocube Systems AG
Echo Revolution Microscope
BICO Group
Echo
Evusheld: A long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19 in high-risk individuals
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University Medical Center; AstraZeneca
Full Field of View Atom Probe Microscope — The Invizo 6000®
CAMECA Instruments Inc.
In-Line Rapid Detection System for Dielectric Properties of Millimeter-Wave Materials (iLRD)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Keyence 3D Optical Profiler with Rotational Unit
Keyence Corporation of America
NanoPak-C All Carbon Stationary Phase Materials
Millennial Scientific
nanoPOTS (Nanodroplet Processing in One pot for Trace Samples)
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Non-Electric Infant Warmer to Save Neonatal Lives (DreamWarmer™)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
University of California, Berkeley; Boston Children’s Hospital; Partners In Health Center for Global Health
NuSense Technology — High Spatial Resolution Optical Sensors for Harsh Environments
University of Pittsburgh
National Energy Technology Lab
Park FX40 Atomic Force Microscope
Park Systems
proteoCHIP
BICO
Cellenion Vienna Biocenter – Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) – Karl Mechtler’s Lab
Quanta Image Sensor (QIS) Camera
Gigajot Technology, Inc.
Radar Scene Emulator
Keysight Technologies
Spectral Phenotyping with MirroRx
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
The Argonne X-ray Perimeter Array Detector (XPAD)
Argonne National Laboratory, Photon Science Directorate
Thermo Scientific
Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master Enzyme Analyzer
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX Mass Detector
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Ultra-High-Speed Optoelectronic Interrogators (UltraSense) for Distributed Multi-Functional Fiber-Optic Sensing
Opterro, Inc.
Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems (IFOS)
UniTOM HR Dynamic Micro-CT System
Tescan Orsay Holding, a.s.
VK-X3000 3D Surface Profiler
Keyence Corporation of America
IT/Electrical category
Additively Manufactured Tamper Evident Container
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Caldera
Idaho National Laboratory
CommLess Microgrids: A Universal Design for Renewable Microgrid Resilience
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Common Evaluation Platform
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Constrained Communication Cyber Device (C3D)
Idaho National Laboratory
High Resolution Full-Color micro-LED Display for AR Glasses
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Hydra I/O: A system for highly resilient inter-chip communications
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
K-Modules: Capacitive Energy Modules for Pulsed Power Applications
Los Alamos National Laboratory
LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Qubit Control System (QubiC)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
SOFIA: Spectrometer Optimized for Facility Integrated Applications
Los Alamos National Laboratory
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), University of Colorado – Boulder
Temporal Superconducting Digital Computing For Efficient Large-Scale Accelerators
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
University of California at Santa Barbara
The Second Brain — The Next Generation Plug-and-play IIoT Device for i4.0 Application (Smart Patch)
Hong Kong Productivity Council
Water Leakage Detection Sensor
Hitachi, Ltd.
Mechanical/Materials category
A High-Efficiency Carbon Nanotube-Coated Mesh Seal
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Danfoss Turbocor Compressors Inc.
A Sustainable Anti-pilling Nano Coating for Wool Garment
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Laws Knitting Limited
Abcite® 2060 Thermoplastic Flame Spray Powder Coating
Axalta Coating Systems
Advanced Graphene-Based Lubricants for High-Temperature Metal Stamping
Argonne National Laboratory
Magna International Inc.
ArmourPrint by Under Armour: Durability and Performance Improvements of Active Wear enabled by Dow SILASTIC™ LCF 8300 Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)
Under Armour
Dow
ASSESS: Acoustic Steady-State Excitation Spatial Spectroscopy
Los Alamos National Laboratory
BioManIAC: Bioplastics Manufacturing with Intelligent Adaptive Control
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Brine Concentration with FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC120 membranes
DuPont Water Solutions
Casting Mold with Controllable Defect Location
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
Catalytic Converter Needing Substantially Less Platinum
Emissol LLC
Comex VINIMEX® TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial
PPG
Digital M® functional resin material: Drops on where functionality is needed upon fabric
Taiwan Textile Research Institute
Sabrina Fashion Industrial Corp., Fu Hsun Fiber Industries Co., Ltd.
DOWSIL™ EC-8425 Electrically Conductive Adhesive: A Sustainable Solution for Advanced Electronic Devices
Dow Performance Silicones & Specialty Materials
DOWSIL™ ICL-1000 Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluid
Dow Performance Silicones
Drain-on-Demand Lithium Battery for Long-life IoT Devices
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Long Sing Technology Group (Hong Kong) Limited
DuAlumin-3D: An Additively Manufactured Dual-Strengthened Aluminum Alloy Designed for Extreme Creep and Fatigue Resistance
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
General Motors, Beehive3D
DuPont Zytel® HTN50Gxx series (HTN50G35HSL, HTN50G35FWS): from a new polymer backbone HTN500 PPA (Polyphthalamide) resin for Automotive Application
Mobility & Materials, Engineering Polymers, DuPont
DuPont Zytel® RS32G10DO Renewably-Sourced Low-Density Material for Light-Weighting Consumer Electronics
DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont™ BETATECH™ Thermal Interface Material
DuPont
DuPont™ GreenTape™ 9KC LTCC and Ag metallization for mmWave 5G wireless devices
DuPont Mobility & Materials, Microcircuit and Component Materials (MCM)
Material and Chemical Research Laboratories (MCL) of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan
DURATRACK R-100 and AEH-100 Resins for Green Bike Lanes
The Dow Chemical Company
ELVALOY™ RET MF 1177 Polymeric Post-Consumer Recycle Asphalt Paving Compatibilizer
The Dow Chemical Company
Ecological Materials Corporation
Embedded Microjet Cooling for High-Power Electronics
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Energized DEF Mixer for Near Total Elimination of Toxic Diesel NOx
Emissol LLC
Expanded Cellulose Super Ion Conductor
University of Maryland
Fluorine Free Hydrophobic/Oleophobic Nano-shield Coating for Eco-Friendly Paper Based Food Packaging
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Hanwha Power Systems Integrally Geared Supercritical CO2 Compander
Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)
Hanwha Power Systems Americas (HPSA)
High-Power Bipolar Solid-State Battery
General Motors
Imron® Industrial High Performance Urethane Primer
Axalta Coating Systems
Industrial Particulate Matter Terminator (IPMT)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Innovative Solutions Enabling Efficient 5G and Enhanced Connectivity
Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics
CommScope
Innovative, low-cost and low-carbon technology for mass-producing electrochromic glass
Institute of Nuclear Energy Research (INER), Atomic Energy Council, Executive YuanCouncil, Taiwan
LICON Technologies Inc.
KapFlo™: Clear Polyimides without compromising High Temperature Stability for Next Generation OLED Smartphone Displays
DuPont Electronics & Industrial
LNP™ THERMOCOMP™ OFC08V Compound, innovative material solution enabling the world first LDS antenna design for 5G infrastructure
SABIC
Low GWP Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam
DuPont
Low-Power, Fluorine-Free Micro Immersion Cooling technology for Data Center, LP2F-MIC
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
MAINCOTE™ HG-300 Emulsion for high performance one component metal protective coatings
Dow Inc.
MaizeCare™ Clarity Polymer: A Sustainable, Superior Polymer for Clear Hair Styling Gels
Dow
More sustainable Collation Shrink Film enabled by REVOLOOP™ and DOWLEX™ GM AX01
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow Inc.
Polyrafia SA de CV
Multifunctional, 3D-Printable Inks for Energy Products (Energy Inks)
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
MilliporeSigma, a division of Merck KGaA
PGM-free OER Catalyst as Replacement of Iridium for PEM Water Electrolyzer
Argonne National Laboratory
PHORMANTO™: New Polyethylene Rich Thermoforming Technology for the Fresh Poultry Market
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow Inc.
PPG COPPER ARMOR™ Anti-Viral and Anti-Bacterial Paint
PPG
Corning
PPG SprayMaster®
PPG
TSG Group
Quick-Release™ Binder for Recyclable Batteries
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
OnTo Technology
Rate-Responsive Smart Bandage for Sport Injury Prevention
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Young King Hi-Tech Company Limited
Recycle and Reuse of VOCs air emissions system (2ReVae)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Robust Anode for Electrochemical Systems in Extreme Environments (Robust Monolithic Anode)
Idaho National Laboratory
SABIC’s LNP ELCRIN iQ Upcycled Product Portfolio Contributing To Net-Zero Carbon Goals In Multiple Industries
SABIC
SABIC’s Technology Breakthrough and Advanced Compounds Helping ADAS Designers Improve Signal Transmission Accuracy & Reliability
SABIC
Safety & Reliability with Silicone Solutions for Electric Vehicle Thermal Management
ELKEM Silicones
Sila’s silicon anode Li-ion battery material
Sila
Smart sorting and low-carbon regeneration technology for total recycling of waste textiles (SmartSLCR)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Solar Fuel Generator Including a Catalytic Mesh
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Stable and High-Performing Single-Crystal LiNixMnyCo1-x-yO2 Cathode Materials (SC-NMC)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
The Dow Breakthrough VORATRON™ Thermal Elastic High Bonding Adhesive for Battery Pack Assembly
The Dow Chemical Company
Toroidal Propeller
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Ultra-low Stress Thermal Conductive Silicone Gel for 5G smartphone
The Dow Chemical Company
Vivo Mobile Communication Co, Ltd
Ultra-Stable Thermally Excellent Advancements in Material Strength (USTEAMS)
Sandia National Laboratories
Ultraclean Condensing Gas Furnace
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Whole-Shoe Recyclability technology (WSR)
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Other category
32 Tesla Superconducting Magnet
National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University
Process/Prototyping category
4D (3D+Dissimilar) Printed of Solid State Process
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
AM-CM: Hybrid Additive Manufacturing and Compression Molding Process to Produce High-Quality Composite Structures at Automotive Production Rates
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Area Printing™ by Seurat Technologies
Lawrence Livermore National Laborator
Seurat Technologies
Battelle’s Process for Converting Coal to High-Value Polyurethane Products
Battelle Memorial Institute
Black Magic Carpet for Water and Power Production (BMC-WP)
Advanced Membrane Materials Research Center (AMMRC), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
King Membrane Energy Technology Inc.
CAPfresh — A Game Changing Cold Atmospheric Plasma Disinfection System for Fresh Food
Hong Kong Productivity Council
Catalytic Upcycling of Plastic Films to High-Performance Lubricants
Argonne National Laboratory
Aeternal Upcycling, Ames Laboratory/Iowa State University, Northwestern University, Texas A&M University
Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
Electrochemical Leach (EC-Leach)
Idaho National Laboratory
Gel-Pak Textured Film/Device Carrier (TXF)
Gel-Pak
Green Machine — using hydrothermal technology to separate and recycle polyester and cotton blends
The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Limited (HKRITA)
High Energy, Low Dispersion (HELD) Multilayer Dielectric (MLD) Gratings
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
i4.0 Digital Lean in Metaverse for Virtualised Process Optimisation
Hong Kong Productivity Council
AVATech Innovation Limited
Iron Nitride Soft Magnetics
Sandia National Laboratories
University of California, Irvine
iWAREHOUSE® Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS)
The Raymond Corporation
Quantum X bio
BICO Group
Nanoscribe
RapidCure: High-Speed Electron Beam Processing of Battery Electrodes
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Sangtech’s Green Process utilizes Supercritical Fluid for Leukocyte Reduction Filter
Sangtech LAB Inc.
Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI)
Side SeamTopstitching Machine — Breakthrough in the Garment Manufacturing Industry
Hong Kong Productivity Council
Ngai Shing Development Limited
SILVTEAMulti-Applicable Silver Conductive Ink
Taiwan Textile Research Institute
National Research Council Canada (NRC), San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Supercritical Water Oxidation Flame-Piloted Vortex Flow Reactor
NASA Glenn Research Center
Case Western Reserve University
Tailored Glass Using Direct Ink Writing Technology
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Targeted Rare Earth Extraction (TREE)
U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
TROPICS Pathfinder Satellite
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
NASA Blue Canyon Technologies
Software/Services category
Airborne Collision Avoidance System for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Federal Aviation Administration, MITRE, and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
ALArM: Acoustic Large-Area Monitoring
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Chevron USA Inc., Evident Scientific
Automated Threat Estimator for Networks and Applications (ATHENA)
Sandia National Laboratories
Cardinal: High-Fidelity Multi-Physics for Advanced Reactor Design and Analysis
Argonne National Laboratory
Certara’s Secondary Intelligence Software Predicts Likelihood of New Drug Candidates Causing Safety Concerns
Certara
City Buildings, Energy, and Sustainability (CityBES) Web Tool for Climate Change Strategies
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
CoMTE: Counterfactual Explanations for Multivariate Time Series Data
Sandia National Laboratories
Boston University
Constrained Communications/Radar Dual-Use Waveforms (CONCORD)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Driver Monitor System for Advanced Drive
AISIN Corporation
Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc.; Toyota Motor Corporation; Woven Core, Inc.
Edge-AI Powered Multi-Sensor Aerial Inspector for Tunnel Surface
Hong Kong Productivity Council
Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), HKSAR and Hyder-Meinhardt Joint Venture (HMJV)
EpiGrid: A user-friendly tool for epidemiological decision making
Los Alamos National Laboratory
EVO PanHunter
Evotec SE
Facility Cybersecurity Framework: A Critical Toolkit for Protecting the Nation’s Key Assets
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Flash-X, a Multiphysics Simulation Software
Argonne National Laboratory
Oak Ridge National Laborator; Michigan State University; University of Chicago; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Riken Center for Computational Science, Japan
Gremlin: Discovering Weaknesses in Artificial Intelligence
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
GridEye: A Wide-Area Power Grid Real-Time Situational Awareness System
University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Health Analysis and Research for Public Events Tool (HARPE)
Argonne National Laboratory
HIVE: A Novel Algorithmic Framework for Standoff Concealed Threat Detection
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate
Inorganic Materials Bank (IMB) with Integrated Smart Waste Material Tracking
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Intelligence-Driven Cybersecurity Analytic Platform
Cybersecurity Technology Institute, Institute for Information Industry
Invitrogen™ TrueDesign™ Genome Editor
Thermo Fisher Scientific
LAROMance: Los Alamos Reduced Order Model for advanced non-linear equations
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Machine Intelligence for Review and Analysis of Condition Logs and Entries (MIRACLE)
Idaho National Laboratory
Mammography Quality Evaluation (MQE)
Institute for Information Industry
EBM Technologies
Meta Expert Operational-Maintenance Wizard for Semiconductor Automation Equipment (MEOW)
Institute for Information Industry
Modeling and Simulation for Target Electrical Resilience and Reliability Improvements (MASTERRI)
Idaho National Laboratory
MOSAICS: Bringing the Future of Industrial Cybersecurity Into Focus
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Sandia National Laboratories, Idaho National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
On-Chip Neuromorphic Backpropagation Algorithm
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Point-of-Care AI-DR
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Proactive Intrusion Detection and Mitigation System (PIDMS)
Sandia National Laboratories
Quantified Uncertainty for Encrypted Traffic Application Labeling (QUETAL)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
RAVEN — Computational Platform Performing Stochastic Analyses
Idaho National Laboratory
RouteE Energy Prediction Model Paves the Road to a Greener Future
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Scalable Heterogenous Autonomy for Resilient Coordination (SHARC)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Boston University
Sensor-to-Shooter (S2S)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Siemens Healthineers Intelligent Emergency Imaging
Siemens Healthineers AG
Sierra Structural Dynamics (Sierra SD)
Sandia National Laboratories
SolidPAC: A Comprehensive Solid-State Battery Design Tool
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
The Battery Performance and Cost (BatPaC) Model
Argonne National Laboratory
The SEED Platform: Decarbonizing Cities Through Robust Data Management
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Timely Address Space Randomization (TASR)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
