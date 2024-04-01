R&D 100 moving gala awards ceremony to famed cemetery

We’re dying to see what the world’s preeminent scientists are cooking up, so the next R&D 100 Award ceremonies are being moved for the first time to the historic Bonaventure Cemetery in beautiful Savannah, Georgia! Heralded as one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the United States, Bonaventure is also famous for its starring role in the novel and film, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

“Over the past 62 years of the R&D 100 Awards, so many innovations have been scared up by engineers, scientists, and mad scientists,” said Paul J. Heney, VP, Editorial Director for R&D World, and chair of the R&D 100 committee. “We’re always looking to reanimate old technologies that have been improved upon — and the R&D 100 is a great memorial opportunity for researchers who are doing their best work. Often times, they start with the skeleton of an idea, and through teamwork and dedication, build that concept into a true award winner.”

Details on hotel accommodations and the ceremony, which will begin at the stroke of midnight, will be shared in the coming months. Due to the wooded location, please remember to bring bug spray! Or better yet, invent a superior bug repellent before November. 🚫🪲🪳

*Hauntings are not the responsibility of R&D World, WTWH Media, or our subsidiaries.