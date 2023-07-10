R&D 100 of the day: Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)’s Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel provides continuous intelligent processing procedures, which gives stainless-steel objects high hardness and high corrosion resistance. Austinite is the most widely used metal material with high corrosion resistance. For development into high-value-added products, there are problems of insufficient stainless-steel strength, worsening of corrosion resistance, and deficient mass production. The CRSH focuses on the above-mentioned stainless-steel materials and provides an intelligent, continuous, exclusive corrosion resistance and hardening process — so that the objects are simultaneously given the characteristics of high hardness and high corrosion resistance. The system can also process objects of mass-produced and complex shapes simultaneously. It also provides intelligent production and systematic services for small, diverse, and customized parts. In the future, it can be applied to precision components, such as optoelectronic semiconductors, machine tools, aerospace, electric vehicles, medical equipment, food processing, chemicals, fasteners, and valves.