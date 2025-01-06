China Steel Corporation (CSC) and its co-developer, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), developed the new Digital Twin System for Tapping Process, which is helping transform the steel manufacturing landscape through automation and digitalization. This comprehensive system, featuring a real-time digital twin model, integrates monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process optimization to boost productivity, reduce costs, and enhance product quality.

The Digital Twin model accurately replicates equipment operations in real-time, enabling continuous monitoring of conditions and data collection, which is then analyzed using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The system anticipates equipment failures before they occur, streamlining preventive maintenance, minimizing downtime, and increasing overall efficiency.

The Digital Twin also plays a key role in refining CSC’s production processes, simulating every step, from raw material input to rolling. The system automates and optimizes operations, ensuring superior product quality and maximizing production capacity. This leads to increased production output while reducing waste and improving resource use. Simulations using the Digital Twin also allow employees to understand production equipment and procedures better, improving workplace safety and boosting efficiency by ensuring staff are well-prepared for real-world scenarios.