R&D 100 of the day: DOWSIL TC-4060 Thermal Gel

DOWSIL TC-4060 Thermal Gel, from Dow Performance Silicones, delivers a transformative combination of high thermal conductivity, softness and conformability with patented dispensability and stability to drive thermal management in vehicle electrification. Electrified vehicles (EVs) are gaining mainstream acceptance as manufacturers announce plans on electrified models to improve fuel economy and remain competitive as demand shifts towards efficient, cleaner vehicles.

Increase in higher power electronics is driving thermal management needs to improve efficiency and safety. DOWSIL TC-4060 Thermal Gel is based on proprietary technology to modify rheology and improve stability and represents a significant step change over incumbent materials. TC-4060 provides significantly improved heat dissipation with higher thermal conductivity; long term retention of properties with patented stabilizers; and controlled rheology with automated dispensing process leading to high manufacturing efficiency.

Working closely with OEMS and Tier 1 Auto suppliers, Dow materials scientists translated the lifecycle application needs of high-performing EV designs to tailored product properties. These advances are critical to maintain safety and efficiency of “cannot-fail” power electronics drivetrain applications.