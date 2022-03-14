R&D 100 of the day: E-NANO FTHR-001 Resin

NAMI’s nCoating provides a breakthrough technology for device manufacturers to meet the challenge of the flexible electronics boom. By virtue of the unique hard core surrounded by a flexible tail and functional group design, the transparent cover-layer provides a fusion with two opposite features: glass-like hardness (up to 9H) and plastic-like flexibility (500k cycles bending). The organic-inorganic network in coating with a nano-size inorganic “glass” core surrounded by reactive organic “plastic” tails endows plastic films with toughness and ultra-thin glass with robustness. For CPI, the surface hardness is improved from 2H to 9H and coated CPI can withstand half million times folding; For UTG, the fragility in pen drop resistance is improved by nine folds in pen drop height, and the coated UTG passes harsh bending tests with the bending radius of 1.5 mm. Both U.S. and China patents were filed which cover the nano structure design to synthesis method. NAMI’s nCoating product has already been launched into the market and the application development is under technical cooperation with several global display manufacturers.