R&D 100 of the day: More sustainable Collation Shrink Film enabled by REVOLOOP and DOWLEX GM AX01

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow Inc.

Co-developer: Polyrafia SA de CV

Using its unique materials science capabilities and appropriately connecting two different technologies, REVOLOOP and DOWLEX GMAX01, Dow developed a secondary packaging with an enhanced sustainability approach, exceptional overall performance, and suitable shrinkage, making the mechanical properties of the packaging so outstanding that the film gauge can be reduced, improving seal properties, and keeping the processability during film extrusion. Up to 49% of carbon footprint savings can be achieved by the incorporation of PCR REVOLOOP in the film composition. In combination with DOWLEX GM AX01, improved mechanical properties were achieved, allowing downgauging, optimal shrink ability, and processability. This solution also brings exceptional optics — important to expand the marketability of the product. The high clarity and gloss obtained allow the package to showcase the internal product, without printing, saving costs and delivering a cleaner waste stream for future recycling processes. This innovation which includes 40% recycled content and outperforms the incumbent 100% virgin polyethylene, is easy to be implemented in the packaging chain and addresses the use of waste in new and perfectly usable packaging.