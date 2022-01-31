R&D 100 of the day: MSC MillMax

MSC MillMax, developed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and MSC Industrial Supply, Manufacturing Laboratories, uses impact testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine tools. The measurement and user interface allow programmers and machine operators to predetermine the tool-specific ideal cutting conditions for milling. Optimal milling conditions are determined by measurement rather than trial and error.

The results so far have been impressive. In the first six months of deployment, MSC MillMax has delivered an average of 200% increase in material removal rate (MRR) for existing processes. This leap in performance and productivity has resulted in cycle time reductions of 40% on average. Reduced cycle time, reduced trial and error, reduced scrapped parts all lead to lower costs and greater competitiveness. The time gained (capacity) by manufacturing parts faster creates open capacity that allows for revenue growth. Finally, the ability to be make more parts, more competitively, and in a shorter time span enables businesses to withstand the perils of the manufacturing skills gap.