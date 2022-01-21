R&D 100 of the day: The Neutron and Gamma Ray Source Localization and Mapping Platform 2.0

The Neutron and Gamma Localization and Mapping Platform (NG-LAMP), developed by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is the first ever portable system for simultaneous imaging and mapping of gamma ray and neutron radioactivity in three-dimensions (3D) and in real-time. Unlike all other portable, commercially available radiation imaging systems, which image and map radiation signatures in only one or two dimensions, NG-LAMP creates 3D reconstructions of both the environment surrounding the detector and radioactivity. This allows users to visualize and quantify the distribution of radiation signatures with contextual information about the measurement environment. Moreover, these capabilities are integrated into a compact, lightweight platform designed for hand-portable operations and operations on unmanned aerial and ground vehicles. The device addresses multiple nuclear security, nuclear safeguards and nuclear decontamination and remediation needs. The size and weight of NG-LAMP permits efficient deployment to U.S. military, international inspectors, and law enforcement personnel conducting search and interdiction operations in support of countering nuclear threats and mitigating human exposure to radioactivity