Savannah River National Laboratory was awarded an R&D 100 award for its advanced engineered cellular magmatics technology, a progression of traditional foam glass technology that can be tailored to suit a variety of applications, including: wastewater filtration, supplemental cementitious materials and biological delivery systems.

Advanced engineered cellular magmatics (AECMs) are a material family that can be synthesized from a variety of input feedstock materials such as post-consumer waste glass, post-industrial glass (e.g., E-glass) and waste-to-energy (WtE) ash. The utilization space of AECMs spans several industrial sectors, including: lightweight, reactive aggregate for low-carbon concrete (e.g., marine concrete, roller compacted concrete), biological substrates for microbes capable of remediating contaminated waters and soils, including hydrocarbon remediation, wastewater filtration media and cementitious materials for hazardous waste disposal.

“The uniqueness of AECMs comes from the fact that we tailor the recipe to control the minological, chemical, and physical properties of the material for a really wide range of applications… they’re all made from waste materials that would otherwise be in landfills,” Corey Treblepiece, Principal Engineer at Savannah River National Laboratory, says.