R&D 100 winner of the day: 32 Tesla Superconducting Magnet

Superconducting magnets have existed since the 1960s. While there has always been a desire for higher fields from these magnets, the field available has been limited by the properties of superconducting materials. Consequently, up to 2017, the peak field only increased by 8.5 T. National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University‘s 32 T superconducting magnet uses the new generation of REBCO superconductors and introduced an 8.5 T increase in field in a single year. Designed and built at the National Magnetic Field Laboratory, this instrument is giving scientists unprecedented insights into the electronic behaviors of quantum matter and illuminating new exotic states of matter in topological materials. The core REBCO magnet technology demonstrated in this magnet is now positioned to enable higher fields for quantum materials (development of a 40 T magnet is underway) as well as dramatic improvements in devices ranging from motors and generators to magnetic confinement of plasmas for fusion power generation, a technology that has the potential to dramatically reduce human dependence on fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions.