R&D 100 winner of the day: 3D Printing Biomimetic Materials and Structures for Tissue Integration (BioMS-Ti)

BioMS-Ti, from Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Ingrowth Biotech, is a biomedical material that can accelerate the rapid fusion between soft and hard tissues after injuring the cruciate ligament. It shortens recovery time, is sturdy and will not easily come loose – resulting in a second injury, and the high load intensity allows for safer and lasting implantation. BioMS-Ti is based on the combined considerations of biomechanics properties and cell tissue needs, especially that these two are co-dependent. According to Wolff’s law, the stress borne by the skeleton will influence the growth of the skeleton: the excess load will cause bone tissue damage, while the skeleton will gradually shrink due to too little load. Therefore, if the design of the bone nail structure can allow the skeleton to take on the appropriate range of stress, it will benefit the growth of the tissue.