R&D 100 winner of the day: Abcite 2060 Thermoplastic Flame Spray Powder Coating

Axalta Coating Systems’s Abcite 2060 is a breakthrough powder coating technology using innovative resin chemistry bringing unparalleled benefits. Foremost, Abcite 2060 powder coating offers sustainability benefits over incumbent liquid coating technology, containing no hazardous materials or VOCs. Abcite 2060 powder coating offers ease of application as it is applied in one layer on location without the need for a manufacturing production line, thereby saving. time, cost, and labor. The coating has excellent thermal stability and is designed to withstand very challenging environments (salt, acid and alkali exposure, UV exposure and weathering, and extreme ambient temperatures), and represents the best moisture vapor barrier performance on the market. It provides outstanding protection to metal parts and structures, bringing significant benefits to asset owners — saving money on repairs, re-coating, or replacement — as well as providing durable and visually appealing structures that stand the test of time.