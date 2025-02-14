R&D 100 winner of the day: Agilely Adoptable Demand Responsive Energy Management System (AADREMS)

Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (ITRI) AADREMS is the first energy management system (EMS) to leverage deep reinforcement learning (DRL) for energy-saving services. The team behind AADREMS has made significant strides in accelerating DRL’s learning speed, making the technology practical for real-world applications.

The system excels in managing interactions among multiple components, achieving 15 to 20% energy savings within a short period without compromising service quality. Its quick setup, plug-and-play functionality, and independent maintenance algorithm, which predicts maintenance with 93% accuracy, make it highly efficient.

AADREMS also offers a demand response service, allowing for a 5% shift in power demand over an hour with minimal effort.

In the AI era, AADREMS demonstrates the potential to save substantial amounts of energy through efficient processing. Its adaptability and effectiveness make it a valuable tool for businesses seeking to reduce energy consumption and contribute to a Net Zero emissions future.