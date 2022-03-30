R&D 100 winner of the day: AgriTraxx AirCore Gauge Tires

The AgriTraxx AirCore, Superior Tire & Rubber Corp., is a high-performance polyurethane gauge wheel tire intended for No-till agriculture applications. No-till is a more efficient and sustainable farming method saving thousands of gallons of diesel fuel per farm, per year while producing greater crop yields over conventional till methods. The tire uses an innovative design and manufacturing method to allow the use of high-strength polyurethane elastomers which provide exceptional performance and long life in a variety of soil conditions and crop types.

Traditionally, gauge tires were made of simple air-filled or solid rubber that was prone to quickly wearing out and needing to be replaced multiple times per season. Within the last decade, polyurethane was introduced to allow the tires to last far longer – however, the rigidity created new problems with seed placement and resulted in inconsistent crop yields. Innovative solutions like the AgriTraxx AirCore solves both wear-life and seed placement problems by lowering maintenance costs and downtime while improving crop yields. The AgriTraxx AirCore is a major step in aiding the no-till industry into become more desirable to farmers.