R&D 100 winner of the day: Air Co. Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Ethanol

Air Co.'s technology and integrated process helps to combat anthropogenic climate change by transforming carbon dioxide and water into ethanol and oxygen, driven solely by renewable electricity. Climate change is exacerbated by our reliance on burning fossil fuels, which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Plants continue to sequester carbon dioxide via photosynthesis, but we are releasing carbon dioxide at a rate that is too fast for plants to keep up. Air Co. developed a process that mimics photosynthesis, requiring only carbon dioxide and water to produce a chemical product (ethanol) with oxygen as the sole byproduct, powered by solar energy. Air Company’s innovation removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and transforms it into highly pure ethanol. We are using our ethanol to create commonly used products, such as spirits (Air Co.’s vodka has won multiple gold medals in international blind taste test competitions) and hand sanitizer. As Air Co. scales their technology, they are producing fragrances, cleaners and ultimately renewable fuel.