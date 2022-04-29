R&D 100 winner of the day: Aquadex SmartFlow

Aquadex, from Nuwellis, removes excess fluid in adults and children suffering from fluid overload, a common condition that can be caused by heart or kidney failure, or IV fluids given for various reasons. The technology filters the patient’s blood, removing excess plasma water to maintain stable blood flow in the heart and vessels. Providers can adjust the amount and rate of fluid to be removed. Adult patients with fluid overload sometimes have fluid removed through a Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) device, however, due to the large volume of blood required by CRRT devices, this therapy is not always tolerated in pediatric patients. Ultrafiltration with the Aquadex SmartFlow gently removes excess fluid at a low, adjustable rate that only requires 35 mL of blood to be outside of the body at once. The system is precise and uses a very small circuit which helps minimize hemodynamic instability in very sick patients. It’s customizable fluid removal rate allows providers to adjust their therapeutic approach to better meet the needs of a specific patient.