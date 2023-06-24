R&D 100 winner of the day: ASSESS: Acoustic Steady-State Excitation Spatial Spectroscopy

Acoustic Steady-State Excitation Spatial Spectroscopy (ASSESS), from Los Alamos National Laboratory, rapidly and non-intrusively detects a wide variety of defects in applications where identifying subtle flaws is critical. ASSESS is a nondestructive evaluation technology that leverages continuous ultrasonic excitation and laser Doppler vibrometry to make fast, high-quality inspections at stand-off distances. An automated full-structure ultrasonic scanning technology, ASSESS is adaptable to meet inspection requirements in a vast array of market segments where demand continues to grow, including composite and component manufacturing. It also addresses the needs of several emerging market segments, such as space tourism, that will demand more advanced inspection techniques that do not exist today. ASSESS has undergone extensive laboratory testing and multiple field tests specific to oil and gas and additive manufacturing applications. This novel, state-of-the-art inspection solution can also be used to confidently detect tamper detection, even under careful attempts to obscure the evidence of tampering, and to verify part authenticity by comparing measurement signatures of incoming parts with those of known genuine articles.