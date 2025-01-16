The MSP 320 automated digital slide scanner is designed to improve pathology workflows by providing secure digital access to high-resolution slide images, allowing remote review and shortening turn-around times. It scans up to 320 slides per session and integrates advanced AI and machine learning to analyze pathological features, reducing human error and enhancing diagnostic accuracy. By digitizing slides, the MSP 320 helps preserve specimen quality, eliminates the need for physical slide storage and transportation, and simplifies data management. Its scalable design supports the transition to digital health records, enables collaborative research, and adapts to evolving healthcare needs, offering a more efficient and cost-effective approach to cancer diagnosis and patient care.