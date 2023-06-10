R&D 100 winner of the day: Automated Threat Estimator for Networks and Applications (ATHENA)

The rapid development of the internet has brought convenience to our everyday lives, as well as data vulnerabilities and exposures. According to Redscan Labs researchers, more than 50 common vulnerabilities and exposures were logged every day in 2021. Such vulnerabilities will only grow with increased adversary sophistication. It is no coincidence that the ATHENA software, from Sandia National Laboratories, is named after the Greek goddess of wisdom and knowledge. It offers organizations a combination of cutting-edge cyber security features and the means to use them efficiently and expediently. ATHENA provides a vast knowledge base of actively and passively collected data in near-real-time, allowing accessible, vulnerable assets to be protected quickly. It also ensures that the most critical vulnerabilities can be addressed first, saving valuable time. The software can also validate cyber sensors, train personnel, test devices/appliances, implement automation/configuration, aid response teams, and enable attack reconstruction. ATHENA offers unique advantages in a world where knowledge is power, and time is money.