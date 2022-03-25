R&D 100 winner of the day: Ballistic Gas Chromatograph (BGC)

The Ballistic Gas Chromatograph (BGC) instrument, developed by MRIGlobal and VICI Valco Instruments, can collect vapor (air) samples, desorbing the sample onto a gas chromatograph (GC) column to separate components, detecting the chemicals using a Flame Photometric Detector (FPD) and reporting results every 30 seconds.

The BGC instrument also utilizes dual collection, dual column and dual detectors to allow the system to cycle from side A to side B. This unique approach allows the 30-second sample analysis time to be met.

Because the BGC was designed to be easily integrated, there are a variety of applications that can benefit from the enhanced speed and accuracy of this air monitoring system. Use the BGC to determine real-time concentrations of chemicals in hazardous environments. Any time people need to be sent into a hazardous environment, understanding their level of safety is of vital importance. Ballistic GC provides the fastest air monitoring possible, meaning workers in hazardous environments will know immediately when they need to increase their personal protective equipment or evacuate the area.