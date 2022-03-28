R&D 100 winner of the day: Certara’s COVID-19 Vaccine Model

Certara’s COVID-19 Vaccine Model allows researchers to study how a vaccine is handled by the human body in computer-generated, virtual populations. It uses biosimulation (computer-aided modeling and simulation integrated with pharmaceutical and biological science) to generate virtual populations with different ages, gender, weight, genetics, diet, illnesses and medications. It can then efficiently run virtual clinical trials using those virtual populations to help optimize the treatment regimen (dose amount, number of doses and dosing intervals) for COVID-19 vaccines.

These virtual trials can be conducted using actual patient data and virtual patient data much faster and at a lower cost than live clinical studies. As a result, the model can be used to streamline, optimize, and sometimes replace clinical studies. The model also allows virtual COVID-19 vaccine trials to be conducted that may be impractical or unethical to perform with real participants due to a range of recruitment challenges such as age, concurrent diseases or comedications.

Major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, and global regulatory agencies have been using Certara’s biosimulation technology for more than 20 years.