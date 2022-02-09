R&D 100 winner of the day: Coffee Bean Grinding Blade with Hard Amorphous Metal Coating

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) and Severin Asia have developed amorphous metal coating (AMC) on stainless steel, the industry’s first application, for coffee grinding, which drastically increases the hardness and toughness of the blade, resulting in four times lifetime improvement and leading to 50% finer grounds for silkier and more intense, robust coffee. In addition, the sharper and lower friction blade substantially lowers the heat generation during grinding, hence providing better thermal management for an improved overall coffee brewing process. After 10 minutes of coffee bean grinding, the temperature rise of an AMC coated coffee blade is 5-10° C less than that of a bare stainless-steel blade, resulting in a significant reduction of undesirable burnt taste. Moreover, the coating process is environmentally friendly without generation of waste or pollution.

Besides this first application of AMC on high volume coffee grinding machines, AMC has huge potential for applications in many more industrial areas as a robust physical and corrosion protection layer, including kitchenware and other household consumer products.