R&D 100 winner of the day: Continuous Tracking Surgical Assistance System (CTSAS)

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)’s Continuous Tracking Surgical Assistance System (CTSAS) is the first-ever dodecahedral marker, combined with real-time images of independent vertebra and dynamic correction navigation, that can track and truly present the posture changes of each vertebra. In the process of surgical navigation, only a single registration is required, and intraoperative real-time images can be provided for reference. It can make detailed corrections to the fine posture of each vertebra so that the navigation image is closer to the real spinal topography. It also solves the issue of the traditional tracker being too large and easily causing mutual interference. CTSAS subverts the ecology of the current tracking system and uses the logic of dodecahedral marker design to create a new technology in which each operated vertebra can be positioned and tracked at one time. This brings a new model of thinking into multilevel spinal surgery navigation. Furthermore, CTSAS can be combined with a robotic arm to assist surgeons in finding surgical sites more easily through AI path planning.